He emerged as a prominent figure in Kerala politics through his active involvement in student youth organizations. His journey began as a University Union Councillor during his studies at Guruvayoor Srikrishna College and Thrissur Government Engineering College. He was the Senate of Calicut University in 1999-2000 and 2006-2007.

Balram's political trajectory continued to ascend as he assumed key roles within the Youth Congress, serving as the State Secretary from 2009 to 2010 and as the State General Secretary from 2010 to 2013. His foray into electoral politics materialized in 2011 when he contested and won the Thrithala Constituency seat, defeating P Mummykutty of the CPM. This victory marked the beginning of his tenure as the MLA of Thrithala Constituency. In the 2016 elections, Balram secured a significant victory, triumphing over Subaida Isaac of the CPM by a substantial majority of 10,547 votes. He was the MLA of Thrithala focusing on infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic growth. Balram's active involvement in various legislative bodies, such as the Senate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, the State Council for Vocational Training, and the State Food Advisory Council.In 2016he supported Amnesty International in the controversy against Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad.