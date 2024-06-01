Imam-ul-Haq is a Pakistani International cricketer who plays for the Pakistan National Cricket Team. His cricketing journey commenced in 2013 with his debut for Lahore Lions in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier first-class competition. Imam's consistent performances in domestic cricket led to his selection in the Pakistan A team for tours of England and New Zealand in 2017, setting the stage for his national team debut.

In October 2017, Imam made his international debut for Pakistan in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

In July 2022, he was signed by Somerset to play in their final four matches of the County Championship in England.

In 2017, he was named in Pakistan’s ODI squad for their series against Sri Lanka. In 2018, he was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for their tours to Ireland and England.

On 20 July 2018, in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe, he and Fakhar Zaman made the highest opening partnership in ODIs. In January 2019, during the third ODI against South Africa, Imam became the second fastest batter to score 1000 runs in ODIs.

In April 2019, he was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He made his Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan against England.

In March 2020, in the opening match of the series against Australia, Imam scored his first century in Test cricket.

A significant milestone in Imam's career came in 2019 when he notched his maiden Test century against Australia in Abu Dhabi, scoring 137 runs. His ability to construct long innings and exhibit sound technique garnered praise from cricket enthusiasts.

Imam has represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches, accumulating 1,526 runs with four centuries and seven half-centuries. In ODIs, he has played 54 matches, amassing 2,232 runs with eight centuries and nine half-centuries.