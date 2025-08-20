Raducanu to partner Alcaraz in the mixed doubles event
The two have set the tennis world alight with 'dating rumours' circling
US Open 2025 Round Of 16 match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium
The revamped US Open mixed doubles event will witness a blockbuster clash that feels more like a Grand Slam final than a Round of 16 match. On Tuesday (August 19, 2025), the top-seeded pair of Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper will take on wildcards Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, a pairing that has been making fans buzz.
Here's all you need to know about the Pegula/Draper vs Raducanu/Alcaraz tennis match, to be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York.
Both Pegula and Draper are top-five singles players and formidable hard-court players. American Pegula is also a former world No.1 in doubles, and in Briton Draper, she has a perfect big-serving partner.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz enters the event fresh off a Cincinnati title and boasts a staggering 54-6 record in 2025. His partner, Raducanu, also a former US Open singles champion, knows how things work in these New York hard courts. The pair, of course, has chemistry and charisma.
The winners Pegula/Draper vs Raducanu/Alcaraz match will take on either Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic or Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-final.
Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper, Live Streaming - US Open 2025 Round Of 16
When is the Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
The Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match takes place on Wednesday, August 20 (IST) with the estimated time being 12:10am IST.
Where to watch the Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.