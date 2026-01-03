Pretoria Capitals Vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals won their last match against MI Cape Town by 85 runs
Durban Super Giants lost their last match to Joburg Super Giants in a super-over
The toss between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants is delayed due to rain
Pretoria Capital will lock horns with the Durban Super Giants in Match 12 of the SA20 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 3, 2026. The Capitals and Super Giants are sitting at the 5th and 4th spots in the points table respectively.
Pretoria Capitals are coming off in this game with a dominating 85-run victory over the MI Cape Town, while Durban Super Giants lost their last encounter against Joburg Super Kings in a thrilling super over. Both teams will be desperate to win this match and strengthen their position in the points table.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Toss Update
The toss between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants has been delayed due to rain.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Durban Super Giants, SA20: Squads
Durban Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege, David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Dayyaan Galiem
Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope(w), Connor Esterhuizen, Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi, Daniel Smith, Roston Chase, Sibonelo Makhanya, Keith Dudgeon, Gideon Peters, Meeka eel Prince, Codi Yusuf