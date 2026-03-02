US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

President Donald Trump said US forces are continuing large-scale combat operations in Iran, striking hundreds of strategic targets.
President Donald Trump said the United States is continuing large-scale combat operations against Iran, describing the campaign as necessary to eliminate what he called a “grave threat” posed by the Iranian regime.
In a briefing update on March 2, Trump stated that US forces remain fully engaged and are carrying out strikes on hundreds of strategic targets. He said the operations are ongoing and “in full force,” adding that the military will maintain pressure until all objectives are achieved.
Trump emphasized that the campaign is aimed at protecting American security and safeguarding US interests. He acknowledged that further US casualties are likely as the offensive progresses but framed the actions as essential to counter the threat from Iran.
The remarks come amid an escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran, with US forces intensifying their military activities in the region. The administration has not specified a timeline for the conclusion of the operations.
The US leader has justified the joint American-Israeli strikes on Iran, saying the country’s nuclear programme was a growing threat to the United States.
“This was our last best chance to strike and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” US President Donald Trump told the media in the East Room of the White House.
He said the “objectives are clear”, with the first goal to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities.
“Second, we’re annihilating their navy; we’ve already knocked out 10 ships. They’re at the bottom of the sea. Third, we’re ensuring that the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon,” said Trump.