US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

Trump emphasized that the campaign is aimed at protecting American security and safeguarding US interests.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump on iran attacks
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Getty images |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • President Donald Trump said US forces are continuing large-scale combat operations in Iran, striking hundreds of strategic targets.

  • He described the campaign as necessary to eliminate a “grave threat” from the Iranian regime and to protect American security and interests.

  • Trump acknowledged that additional US casualties are likely as the military offensive continues, with operations set to persist until all objectives are achieved.

President Donald Trump said the United States is continuing large-scale combat operations against Iran, describing the campaign as necessary to eliminate what he called a “grave threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

In a briefing update on March 2, Trump stated that US forces remain fully engaged and are carrying out strikes on hundreds of strategic targets. He said the operations are ongoing and “in full force,” adding that the military will maintain pressure until all objectives are achieved.

Trump emphasized that the campaign is aimed at protecting American security and safeguarding US interests. He acknowledged that further US casualties are likely as the offensive progresses but framed the actions as essential to counter the threat from Iran.

The remarks come amid an escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran, with US forces intensifying their military activities in the region. The administration has not specified a timeline for the conclusion of the operations.

The US leader has justified the joint American-Israeli strikes on Iran, saying the country’s nuclear programme was a growing threat to the United States.

“This was our last best chance to strike and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” US President Donald Trump told the media in the East Room of the White House.

Related Content
Related Content

He said the “objectives are clear”, with the first goal to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities.

“Second, we’re annihilating their navy; we’ve already knocked out 10 ships. They’re at the bottom of the sea. Third, we’re ensuring that the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon,” said Trump.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

  3. MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  5. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; West Asia situation, stranded Indians discussed

  4. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  2. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  5. When Diplomacy Took A Backseat: How US–Israel Strikes Ended Oman’s Iran Mediation

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis