Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Actor Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got hitched in an intimate ceremony held at their Bandra home on Wednesday (March 11). The close-knit affair was attended by the couple’s families and their close friends.
The wedding theme was inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues, making the ceremony elegant, intimate and meaningful. Instead of a traditional wedding ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav chose to have a registrar wedding at their residence.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are married
For her big day, Kritika opted for a red Chanderi saree, gifted by her mother from her own brand, Cinnabar, while Gaurav was in an ivory and gold traditional ensemble by designer Raghavendra Rathore. The wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. The newlyweds also greeted the paps and posed for pics. They even distributed sweets as a kind gesture.
Bollywood celebs and cricketers at Kritika, Gaurav's wedding
The intimate celebration was attended by several close friends from the entertainment industry as well as the sports fraternity.
Bollywood celebs, including Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Masaba Gupta, and others, joined the families in marking the couple’s special day.
Kritika and Gaurav, in a joint statement, shared, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai.”.
There will be grand party hosted by the couple today which will be attended by their friends and well-wishers.