Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are married

For her big day, Kritika opted for a red Chanderi saree, gifted by her mother from her own brand, Cinnabar, while Gaurav was in an ivory and gold traditional ensemble by designer Raghavendra Rathore. The wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. The newlyweds also greeted the paps and posed for pics. They even distributed sweets as a kind gesture.