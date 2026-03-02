Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Secretly Married? Stylist Law Roach Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland allegedly tied the knot in secret.
Stylist Law Roach confirmed their wedding at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday.
The couple first met in 2016 during the casting of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
There is a major update about Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding. This comes after wedding speculation sparked when the actress was seen stepping out with a gold band on her finger. Holland and Zendaya have reportedly tied the knot in secret.
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland married?
Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, at the SAG Actor Awards 2026 on Sunday, told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”
When the reporter tried to clarify, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship timeline
Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 during the casting and screen tests for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). The onscreen romance continued in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Their dating rumours started in 2017. They made their relationship public in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles, but maintained privacy in their lives. They never openly spoke about their relationship, though they were spotted together on several occasions and events.
In January 2025, the engagement rumours started when the Dune star flaunted a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globe Awards.
“Tom figured the holidays were the best time to propose in a very low-key way,” a source told Us at the time. “She didn’t want anything over the top.”
“Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down,” the source added. “They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure. Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it.”
Later, another source revealed that the couple were ready to take the next step. The insider informed that Tom and Zendaya wanted to start a family together and have kids.