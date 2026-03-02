Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Secretly Married? Stylist Law Roach Claims

According to Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, the couple are already married.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya are married Photo: Joel C Ryan / Invision / Associated Press)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zendaya and Tom Holland allegedly tied the knot in secret.

  • Stylist Law Roach confirmed their wedding at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday.

  • The couple first met in 2016 during the casting of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

There is a major update about Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding. This comes after wedding speculation sparked when the actress was seen stepping out with a gold band on her finger. Holland and Zendaya have reportedly tied the knot in secret.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland married?

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, at the SAG Actor Awards 2026 on Sunday, told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When the reporter tried to clarify, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has confirmed their wedding.

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in The Drama trailer - A24
The Drama Trailer Out: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's Wedding Plans Collapse Before The Big Day

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship timeline

Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 during the casting and screen tests for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). The onscreen romance continued in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Their dating rumours started in 2017. They made their relationship public in July 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles, but maintained privacy in their lives. They never openly spoke about their relationship, though they were spotted together on several occasions and events.

Related Content
Related Content

In January 2025, the engagement rumours started when the Dune star flaunted a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globe Awards.

“Tom figured the holidays were the best time to propose in a very low-key way,” a source told Us at the time. “She didn’t want anything over the top.”

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 update - X
Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire In The Works? Here's What Mattson Tomlin Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down,” the source added. “They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure. Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it.”

Later, another source revealed that the couple were ready to take the next step. The insider informed that Tom and Zendaya wanted to start a family together and have kids.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis