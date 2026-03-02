US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Asks Lebanon Civilians to Evacuate Amid Counter to Hezbollah Missile Firing

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Pentagon to hold a press conference Monday morning about the military operation against Iran. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to speak.

iran port
Blast at Iran | Photo: AP
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: As the conflict in West Asia enters a new day, the offensive against Iran continues with Israeli PM Netanyahu vowing to deliver a “decisive blow” to Iran. Situation in Lebanon escalates as Hezbollah and Israel engage in crossfire. Israeli military has requested Lebanon civilians to evacuate certain areas. More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said. Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states in a counter offensive.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Lebanon President says Hezbollah has Exposed the Country to Danger

In a statement Monday, President Joseph Aoun said Hezbollah’s rocket launches from Lebanon “target all the efforts and endeavors exerted by the Lebanese state to keep Lebanon away from the dangerous military confrontations taking place in the region.”

He added that while Israeli strikes on Lebanon are condemned, “persisting in using Lebanon once again as a platform for proxy wars in which we have no involvement will expose our country to risks once more.”

Inputs from AP

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Pentagon Media Briefing on Iran Today

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are planning to hold a press conference Monday morning about the military operation against Iran.

The Pentagon announced the 8 a.m. EST media briefing on social media Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Hegseth and Caine will join U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe in briefing the full membership of Congress on the strikes, the White House said.

Rubio also was slated to brief Hill leadership Monday.

Inputs from AP

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Modi Speaks to Netanyahu to Cease Hostilities 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the situation in West Asia and conveyed India's concerns.

During his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, Modi emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iraqi Militia Group Claims Drone Attack on US Troops 

An Iraqi Shiite militia claimed a drone attack Monday targeting U.S. troops at the airport in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, further widening the retaliation over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Saraya Awliya al-Dam is one of several Shiite militias that have been active in Iraq since the 2003 invasion led by the United States, which overthrew Saddam Hussein.

Iraq and the United States did not immediately respond to the assertion.

Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender. - null
Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

BY Snehal Srivastava

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israeli Military Urges Lebanon Citizens to Evacuate 

After Hezbollah fired into Israel, the Israeli military ordered residents of around 50 villages in eastern and southern Lebanon to leave before potential retaliation attacks.

The U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prompted the Hezbollah attack.

Civilians were advised by the Israeli military to leave their homes and relocate to open spaces at least 1,000 meters from villages.

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel to Deliver a 'Decisive Blow' To Iran, Offensive Continues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to deliver a “decisive blow” to Iran, on Sunday said he has given instructions to his forces to continue to escalate their offensive against Tehran.

"I have given instructions for the continuation of the campaign. Yesterday, we eliminated the tyrant Khamenei. Along with him, we eliminated dozens of senior figures of the oppressive regime," the Israeli premier said.

"Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with increasing intensity, and this will only continue to escalate further over the coming days," he said.

"We are in a campaign in which we are bringing the full strength of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to the battle, as never before, in order to ensure our existence and our future. But we are also bringing to this campaign the assistance of the United States, my friend, US President Donald Trump, and the US military," Netanyahu said, referring to the joint US-Israel offensive.

"This coalition of forces allows us to do what I have yearned to do for 40 years: smite the terror regime hip and thigh. This is what I promised – and this is what we shall do," the Israeli premier said.

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Launched Missile Strike on Beirut in response to Hezbollah fire

Israel launched multiple strikes on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border, saying that several others fell in open areas. No injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday by U.S. and Israeli strikes in a sudden and intensifying military operation against Iran.

It was the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah had claimed a strike against Israel.

Inputs from AP

Published At:
