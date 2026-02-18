Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

Rybakina is the third player to register 10 wins in straight sets at WTA-level in 2026, along with Sabalenka and Svitolina
Elena Rybakina bounced back from a disappointing Qatar Open campaign in style, as she defeated Kimberly Birrell in straight sets at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
The Australian Open champion, who was knocked out in the last eight in Doha, won 6-1 6-2 against Birrell in just 60 minutes to reach the round of 16.
Rybakina made a ruthless start, conceding just three points on her way to a 5-0 lead in the opening set.
Birrell held serve to love to avoid a bagel, though Rybakina secured the opener with her first set point before carrying that momentum into the second.
Back-to-back breaks in the third and fifth games put the first seed on the brink of victory, and after Birrell squandered two break points of her own, Rybakina clinched victory with her second match point.
Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, lost in straight sets to 20-year-old rising star Alexandra Eala.
Eala won 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to set up a last 16 clash with Transylvania Open winner Sorana Cirstea.
Data Debrief: Rybakina remains merciless in 2026
Rybakina is the third player to register 10 wins in straight sets at WTA-level in 2026, along with Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina.
Since the tier format's introduction in 1990, Eala (20 years 268 days) is now the youngest Asian player to claim WTA top 10 wins at multiple Tier I/WTA-1000 events, surpassing Naomi Osaka (20 years 350 days).