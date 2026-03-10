FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Man City To Host Liverpool, Port Vale Travel To Chelsea - Check Dates

Summary of this article
Man City will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea host giant-killers Port Vale at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal will travel to Southampton whereas West Ham host Leeds
Manchester City will face Liverpool in the headline fixture of the FA Cup quarter-final draw, while giant-killing Port Vale make the trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.
City and Liverpool will meet for the first time in the competition since the 2021-22 semi-finals, a game Liverpool won at Wembley Stadium 3-2, thanks to Sadio Mane's brace.
Port Vale's reward for their win over Sunderland is a tie with Liam Rosenior's Chelsea, who are still in the hunt for a ninth FA Cup crown after edging a six-goal thriller with Wrexham.
The League One strugglers are in the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in their history, after 1953-54, and will be looking to add another notable scalp to their list.
Southampton, who also stunned Premier League opposition in Fulham during the fifth round, will welcome top-flight leaders Arsenal to St. Mary's on the weekend of 4-5 April.
The final fixture in the quarter-finals will see the winners of Monday's clash between London rivals West Ham and Brentford take on Daniel Farke's Leeds United side.
FA Cup quarter-final draw in full:
Southampton v Arsenal
Chelsea v Port Vale
Manchester City v Liverpool
West Ham or Brentford v Leeds United