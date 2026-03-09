India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

Hardik Pandya, wrapped in the tri-colour, walked to the centre of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and posed for the camerapersons

india vs new zealand final icc t20 world cup 2026 Hardik Pandya pose watch video
Hardik Pandya recreates iconic celebration pose after India wins ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title by beating New Zealand in final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: hardikpandya93/Instagram
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title

  • Hardik Pandya, with his all-round performance, played a big role

  • He recreated his iconic pose with the trophy

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). This is their second consecutive T20 World Cup title and the third consecutive ICC title victory. This is also the first a home team has lifted the World Cup.

Hardik Pandya played a vital role as the team’s primary fast-bowling all-rounder in the final against New Zealand. Coming in to bat at number five, he contributed with a 13-ball 18. Pandya contributed with the ball by picking up the crucial wicket of Mark Chapman. He finished his spell with figures of 1/24 in 3 overs, maintaining pressure during the middle overs and preventing New Zealand from establishing a partnership.

Throughout the 2026 T20 World Cup, Pandya maintained the balance of the Indian XI, consistently delivering in high-pressure situations. He finished the tournament with a total of 185 runs at a strike rate of 162.5 and claimed 9 wickets at an average of 22.4.

His ability to bowl his full quota of four overs in most matches allowed India to play an extra specialist batter or spinner depending on the pitch conditions. Despite early tournament concerns regarding his fitness, Pandya featured in every match, providing the tactical flexibility that was essential to India’s undefeated run to the title.

Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Pose With ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

Following India’s T20 World Cup victory in June 2024, Hardik Pandya debuted what became a viral celebration at the Kensington Oval. Pandya stood behind the silver trophy and performed a distinctive shrug gesture (reminiscent of social media influencer Khaby Lame). The pose was widely interpreted as a silent response to his critics, signaling "What else did you expect?" after his match-winning final over against South Africa.

On March 8, 2026, moments after India defeated New Zealand to defend their title, Pandya intentionally recreated the same pose at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Standing once again behind the trophy, he repeated the shrug to signify his continued dominance and a "promise kept" regarding his pursuit of silverware.

Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Pose - Watch

This time, however, the celebration became more special, as he was joined on the field by his partner, Mahieka Sharma, and occasionally by teammates like Ishan Kishan, who mirrored the gesture in a nod to the team’s collective "aura."

