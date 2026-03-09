When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, fans are eager for the next edition. Here’s when and where the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 will be held

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028

  • The tournament is scheduled to take place in October-November 2028

  • A total of 20 teams will compete in the expanded tournament format

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has just wrapped up with India successfully defending their title, defeating New Zealand in the final and becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the tournament’s history. The thrilling month-long competition delivered high-scoring games, dramatic finishes, and standout performances from players across the world.

With the celebrations settling down, many cricket fans have already shifted their focus to the future. A common question now being asked across the cricketing world is simple: when and where will the next T20 World Cup take place? As anticipation builds for the next edition, here’s everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, including the host nations, expected venues, and tournament format.

Also Read: Check Outlook's Team Of The T20 World Cup 2026

Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The International Cricket Council awarded the hosting rights as part of its long-term global events schedule running from 2024 to 2031.

For Australia, this will mark another opportunity to stage the tournament after successfully hosting the 2022 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the 2028 edition will be particularly special for New Zealand, as the country will co-host a Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

Related Content
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament
India's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Third Title Victory
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: Martin, Sukhbir, Pathak Provide Musical Prelude To Final
ICC T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: A Look At The Most Competitive ICC Tournaments In History
Related Content

Matches are expected to be played at some of the most iconic cricket venues in both countries. In Australia, stadiums such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), and Adelaide Oval are likely to feature. On the New Zealand side, venues like Eden Park in Auckland, Wellington Regional Stadium, and Hagley Oval in Christchurch could host matches.

When Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

The T20 World Cup 2028 is scheduled to take place between October 21 and November 19 2028.

The format will remain similar to the previous edition. Twenty teams will first compete in the group stage, where they will be divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage.

After the Super 8 round, the best teams will progress to the semi-finals and the final, which will decide the new world champions.

T20 World Cup 2028 Qualified Teams

Qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup began soon after the 2026 edition. The host nations Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify, along with teams that reached the Super 8 stage in the 2026 tournament.

Australia, New Zealand, India, England, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Ireland are the 12 qualified teams so far while the remaining eight teams will qualify through ICC rankings and regional qualifying tournaments held across different cricket regions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  3. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  4. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  2. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  4. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled