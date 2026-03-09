When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

Summary of this article
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has just wrapped up with India successfully defending their title, defeating New Zealand in the final and becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the tournament’s history. The thrilling month-long competition delivered high-scoring games, dramatic finishes, and standout performances from players across the world.
With the celebrations settling down, many cricket fans have already shifted their focus to the future. A common question now being asked across the cricketing world is simple: when and where will the next T20 World Cup take place? As anticipation builds for the next edition, here’s everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, including the host nations, expected venues, and tournament format.
Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The International Cricket Council awarded the hosting rights as part of its long-term global events schedule running from 2024 to 2031.
For Australia, this will mark another opportunity to stage the tournament after successfully hosting the 2022 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the 2028 edition will be particularly special for New Zealand, as the country will co-host a Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.
Matches are expected to be played at some of the most iconic cricket venues in both countries. In Australia, stadiums such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), and Adelaide Oval are likely to feature. On the New Zealand side, venues like Eden Park in Auckland, Wellington Regional Stadium, and Hagley Oval in Christchurch could host matches.
When Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?
The T20 World Cup 2028 is scheduled to take place between October 21 and November 19 2028.
The format will remain similar to the previous edition. Twenty teams will first compete in the group stage, where they will be divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage.
After the Super 8 round, the best teams will progress to the semi-finals and the final, which will decide the new world champions.
T20 World Cup 2028 Qualified Teams
Qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup began soon after the 2026 edition. The host nations Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify, along with teams that reached the Super 8 stage in the 2026 tournament.
Australia, New Zealand, India, England, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Ireland are the 12 qualified teams so far while the remaining eight teams will qualify through ICC rankings and regional qualifying tournaments held across different cricket regions.