Phoenix Suns Vs Charlotte Hornets, NBA 2026: Green, Booker And Gillespie Lead Suns To One-Sided Victory – In Pics
The Phoenix Suns snapped the Charlotte Hornets' impressive 10-game road winning streak with a clinical 111–99 victory at the Footprint Center. Devin Booker led the charge with 30 points and 10 assists, despite a cold shooting night from deep, making up for it by going a perfect 15-of-15 from the free-throw line. Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie added 24 points each to help Phoenix overcome the absence of starters Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams. LaMelo Ball paced the Hornets with 22 points, but Charlotte’s league-leading three-point shooting faltered, hitting just 33% against a disciplined Suns defence. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
