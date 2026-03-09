Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

Summary of this article
Due to turmoil in the Middle East, Indian airline have cancelled 279 international flights on Sunday. The Civil Aviation Ministry stated that it is keeping a careful eye on the situation.
The airlines plan to operate 50 flights from the region on Monday, the ministry said, adding that it is also closely monitoring airfares to ensure there is no undue surge in ticket prices.
Due to airspace limitations and closures brought on by the US, Israel, and Iran's intensifying Middle East conflict, aviation operations have been severely affected.
"A total of 49 flight operations were scheduled today by Indian domestic carriers from West Asia to India. As of 8 March, 279 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled," the ministry said in a post on X.
The 49 flights had been scheduled from various cities in the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility.
"Passenger movement data for 7th March, 2026, shows that a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region carrying 8,175 passengers," the ministry said in a statement.
According to an official, the Mumbai airport cancelled 66 flights on Sunday, including 34 departures and 32 arrivals. Due to the ongoing geopolitical happenings in the Middle East, some international flights headed west may encounter delays or schedule modifications, according to Delhi airport operator DIAL. Air India Express will run 14 flights to and from Muscat on Monday, while Air India and Air India Express will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah.
In addition, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to the UAE on Monday to assist in bringing stranded travellers back to India, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the respective point of departure at the time, Air India said in a statement.
According to the ministry's statement, it was in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders.
"Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period," it added.
Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 to provide more travel options for passengers amid the disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.