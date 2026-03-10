Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Summary of this article
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retired hurt while trailing 7-13 in the first game of their Swiss Open Super 300
The Indian pair were facing Chinese Taipei’s Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh in Basel
The retirement ended India’s campaign in that women’s doubles match in the first round itself
The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retired hurt while trailing 7-13 in the opening game against Chinese Taipei's Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh in their first round match at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on Tuesday.
India's world No. 4 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign later in the day against Singapore's Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo.
The Indian duo will be looking to bounce back after suffering an opening round exit at the All England Championships last week.
In another men's doubles match, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M. R. Arjun will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh.
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has pulled out of the Super 300 meet as she recovers from her three-day ordeal in Dubai after being stranded due to Gulf airspace restrictions.