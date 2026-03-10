Japan 4-0 Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Nadeshiko Enter Quarter-Final With Perfect Group Record
Japan defeated Vietnam 4-0 in their final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and with entered the quarter-final with perfect win record. After beating India by a massive score of 11-0, the Nadeshiko produced another dominant performance against Vietnam. Riko Ueki, after a tremendous performance in the last game, got her name on the scoresheet on the 21st minute. Japan doubled their lead in the second half, with Maika Hamano finding the net. Aoba Fujino and Kiko Seike put in two more goals, sealing three points and ensuring that Japan finish as group champions. With the result, Japan advance from Group C along with Chinese Taipei while Vietnam and India's journey come to an end. Given eight of the 12 teams make the quarterfinals, world No. 36 Vietnam would have gone through to the final eight with a narrow loss. But the size of the defeat means Philippines, who finished third in Group A, and Uzbekistan, who finished third in Group B, go through instead.
