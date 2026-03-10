Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

After Indian Olympic Association's president Dr. PT Usha, Saina Nehwal became only the second sportsperson to join the I.I.M.U.N. advisory board

Outlook Sports Desk
Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board
Saina Nehwal joins International Movement To Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Badminton Star Saina Nehwal joins International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) advisory board

  • I.I.M.U.N. is the world's largest youth-run non-profit organisation

  • She is only the second sportsperson to be part of the advisory board

India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), one of the world’s largest youth-run non-profit organisations, announced Olympic medallist and badminton icon Saina Nehwal as the newest member of its prestigious Advisory Board on International Women’s Day on Sunday, 8th March 2026.

With this induction, Saina Nehwal becomes only the second sportsperson, alongside legendary athlete and President of the Indian Olympic Association Dr. P.T. Usha, to join the Advisory Board. This reinforces I.I.M.U.N.’s belief that sport is not merely competition, but a powerful pathway to leadership, resilience, discipline, and women empowerment.

The announcement follows a special interaction organised by I.I.M.U.N. at its newly inaugurated headquarters, where Saina Nehwal addressed 75 school principals on the theme:

“Women Empowerment: The Role of Educational Institutions and the Power of Sport in Nurturing Leadership.”

During the interaction, she spoke about the critical role schools play in shaping confidence, ambition, and creating opportunity for young girls, emphasising that sport builds perseverance, emotional strength, and decision-making attributes that define leadership across all spheres of life.

"I am delighted to join an illustrious list of luminaries as a part of I.I.M.U.N.’s Advisory Board. The organisation is doing a lot of work in building leaders and spreading Bharatiyata amongst the next generation and the fact it is all youth empowering youth gets me more excited about this role!", says Saina Nehwal.

Saina Nehwal remains one of India’s most celebrated sporting icons, the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, a former World No. 1, and a trailblazer who transformed badminton into a mainstream national sport.

Her journey from modest beginnings to global dominance represents grit, aspiration, and the breaking of barriers. These qualities resonate deeply with I.I.M.U.N.’s mission of nurturing young people who dream beyond circumstances, especially young women navigating societal expectations.

Speaking on the occasion, Rishabh Shah, Founder of I.I.M.U.N., said: “For millions of young girls across India, Saina’s story is proof that excellence has no gender. Sport teaches lessons that classrooms often cannot. Resilience after failure, courage under pressure, and dignity in victory. These are precisely the values that build leaders, not just champions.”

Her presence on the Advisory Board will strengthen I.I.M.U.N.’s initiatives across schools by:

  • Encouraging greater participation of girls in sports and leadership roles

  • Promoting physical and mental well being alongside academic growth

  • Inspiring students from diverse socio economic backgrounds to pursue ambition fearlessly

  • Reinforcing the idea that grassroots leadership begins with personal discipline

Her association also adds a young and relatable voice to the organisation’s leadership ecosystem, bringing fresh perspectives on perseverance, gender equality, and youth aspiration.

