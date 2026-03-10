Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

The advance booking momentum for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has picked up rapidly following the trailer launch, signalling strong audience anticipation for the upcoming action thriller. According to early trade reports, the film has already sold more than 2.75 lakh tickets globally ahead of its theatrical run. With the film led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the makers appear to be aiming for a powerful opening at the box office.