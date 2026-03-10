Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar The Revenge sells over 2.75 lakh tickets globally.
Premium Mumbai seats priced up to ₹2,900 for preview shows.
Ranveer Singh thriller targets strong opening box office numbers.
The advance booking momentum for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has picked up rapidly following the trailer launch, signalling strong audience anticipation for the upcoming action thriller. According to early trade reports, the film has already sold more than 2.75 lakh tickets globally ahead of its theatrical run. With the film led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the makers appear to be aiming for a powerful opening at the box office.
Industry tracking website Sacnilk reports that the film has sold around 2,37,323 tickets across India for its premiere shows. These early bookings have generated an estimated domestic gross of approximately ₹13.75 crore. When blocked seats are also accounted for, the figure reportedly climbs to around ₹19.46 crore.
Ticket prices vary sharply across cities
The excitement around the film is also reflected in the wide range of ticket prices across different regions. According to a report by Variety India, the most expensive ticket for preview screenings is priced at ₹2,900. This premium ticket corresponds to a recliner prime seat at the INOX Megaplex in Mumbai.
At the other end of the spectrum, ticket prices remain considerably lower in parts of South India. The same report notes that the lowest ticket price currently stands at ₹59 at AGS Cinemas in Chennai, where viewers can book a Pearl category seat.
The broad pricing range highlights the film’s attempt to cater to both premium multiplex audiences and more price-sensitive moviegoers.
Strong preview numbers expected
With several days still remaining before the film opens in theatres, trade observers believe the advance booking numbers could rise further. The makers have also introduced paid preview screenings a day before the official release, which may boost early box office collections.
If the current momentum continues, the film could challenge the record for the highest earnings from paid previews. The existing benchmark reportedly belongs to OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which collected around ₹25 crore from preview shows.
Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.
The sequel is expected to explore the rise of Hamza Ali Mazar in Lyari, Pakistan while also delving into the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Ranghi. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.