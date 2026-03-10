Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

Booking for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has begun on a strong note, with over 2.75 lakh tickets reportedly sold worldwide.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Crosses 2.75 Lakh Tickets Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar The Revenge sells over 2.75 lakh tickets globally.

  • Premium Mumbai seats priced up to ₹2,900 for preview shows.

  • Ranveer Singh thriller targets strong opening box office numbers.

The advance booking momentum for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has picked up rapidly following the trailer launch, signalling strong audience anticipation for the upcoming action thriller. According to early trade reports, the film has already sold more than 2.75 lakh tickets globally ahead of its theatrical run. With the film led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the makers appear to be aiming for a powerful opening at the box office.

Industry tracking website Sacnilk reports that the film has sold around 2,37,323 tickets across India for its premiere shows. These early bookings have generated an estimated domestic gross of approximately ₹13.75 crore. When blocked seats are also accounted for, the figure reportedly climbs to around ₹19.46 crore.

Ticket prices vary sharply across cities

The excitement around the film is also reflected in the wide range of ticket prices across different regions. According to a report by Variety India, the most expensive ticket for preview screenings is priced at ₹2,900. This premium ticket corresponds to a recliner prime seat at the INOX Megaplex in Mumbai.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Crosses ₹9 Crore - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹9 Crore For Paid Premieres

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

At the other end of the spectrum, ticket prices remain considerably lower in parts of South India. The same report notes that the lowest ticket price currently stands at ₹59 at AGS Cinemas in Chennai, where viewers can book a Pearl category seat.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Surpasses Opening-Day Collections Of Baaghi 4, O' Romeo
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Crosses ₹9 Crore - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹9 Crore For Paid Premieres
Ranveer Singh to have FA9LA-style Song in Dhurandhar 2 - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh To Have FA9LA-style Song To Celebrate His Rise As Sher-e-Baloch - Report
Dhurandhar 2 trailer out - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel
Related Content

The broad pricing range highlights the film’s attempt to cater to both premium multiplex audiences and more price-sensitive moviegoers.

Strong preview numbers expected

With several days still remaining before the film opens in theatres, trade observers believe the advance booking numbers could rise further. The makers have also introduced paid preview screenings a day before the official release, which may boost early box office collections.

If the current momentum continues, the film could challenge the record for the highest earnings from paid previews. The existing benchmark reportedly belongs to OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which collected around ₹25 crore from preview shows.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

The sequel is expected to explore the rise of Hamza Ali Mazar in Lyari, Pakistan while also delving into the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Ranghi. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  3. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

  4. When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

  5. Sri Lanka Appoint Gary Kirsten As Head Coach Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2027; South African Replaces Sanath Jayasuriya

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Brother’s Wedding

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  2. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay