Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $2 Million In US; Set To Beat Animal, RRR

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking figure is set to beat Baahubali, Animal, RRR records in the US.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report in US Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • There has been an unprecedented demand for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 overseas.

  • The advance bookings sales for Dhurandhar 2 have soared in the US and Canada.

  • The advance booking for opening day has crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend collection has reached $2 million.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and the anticipation has reached unprecedented heights since the trailer dropped. The pre-sales of tickets in the US opened before the trailer release and it has received overwhelming response, set to break the all-time records of pan-India hits like Baahubali, RRR and Animal. Here's all you need to known about Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 overseas advance booking update.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 US box office advance sales

Dhurandhar 2 trailer was unveiled on Saturday (March 7), which gave us a glimpse into the world of Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari. The advance bookings for paid previews worldwide opened the same day. In North America, advance bookings for opening weekend opened ahead of the trailer release. The pre-sales in Indian cinemas for Day 1 will open later this week.

The advance bookings sales for Dhurandhar 2 have soared in the US and Canada. According to trade estimates, by the end of Tuesday, it has collected over $750K for premiere shows alone. The advance booking for opening day has crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend collection has reached $2 million. Only a week left to release, and the figures are expected to increase till it opens in theatres.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Crosses 2.75 Lakh Tickets - YouTube
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Surpasses Opening-Day Collections Of Baaghi 4, O' Romeo
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Crosses ₹9 Crore - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹9 Crore For Paid Premieres
Ranveer Singh to have FA9LA-style Song in Dhurandhar 2 - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh To Have FA9LA-style Song To Celebrate His Rise As Sher-e-Baloch - Report
Related Content

Advance bookings report in India for paid previews

Dhurandhar 2's paid preview shows will be held on Wednesday (March 18). Reportedly, the film has still sold over 3.5 lakh tickets, making a gross collection of Rs 19 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Crosses 2.75 Lakh Tickets - YouTube
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 expected to beat Animal, RRR and other hits

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, holds the highest record for the biggest premiere of an Indian film in the US. It earned $1.2 million from paid previews. Dhurandhar 2 is set to surpass the record. It might also beat the opening weekend records of pan-India hits like RRR and Pushpa 2 in North America. RRR's opening weekend collection was $3.46 million and $3.34 million for Pushpa 2. Prabhas' Baahubali 2 also raked in around $3 million in its first weekend.

As per trade estimates, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller could earn around $4 million in the US in its opening weekend.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shivam Dubey Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  2. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  3. IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals' Creative Announcement Video

  4. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  5. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  5. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher