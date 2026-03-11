Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $2 Million In US; Set To Beat Animal, RRR

Summary of this article
There has been an unprecedented demand for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 overseas.
The advance bookings sales for Dhurandhar 2 have soared in the US and Canada.
The advance booking for opening day has crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend collection has reached $2 million.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and the anticipation has reached unprecedented heights since the trailer dropped. The pre-sales of tickets in the US opened before the trailer release and it has received overwhelming response, set to break the all-time records of pan-India hits like Baahubali, RRR and Animal. Here's all you need to known about Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 overseas advance booking update.
Dhurandhar 2 US box office advance sales
Dhurandhar 2 trailer was unveiled on Saturday (March 7), which gave us a glimpse into the world of Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari. The advance bookings for paid previews worldwide opened the same day. In North America, advance bookings for opening weekend opened ahead of the trailer release. The pre-sales in Indian cinemas for Day 1 will open later this week.
The advance bookings sales for Dhurandhar 2 have soared in the US and Canada. According to trade estimates, by the end of Tuesday, it has collected over $750K for premiere shows alone. The advance booking for opening day has crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend collection has reached $2 million. Only a week left to release, and the figures are expected to increase till it opens in theatres.
Advance bookings report in India for paid previews
Dhurandhar 2's paid preview shows will be held on Wednesday (March 18). Reportedly, the film has still sold over 3.5 lakh tickets, making a gross collection of Rs 19 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 expected to beat Animal, RRR and other hits
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, holds the highest record for the biggest premiere of an Indian film in the US. It earned $1.2 million from paid previews. Dhurandhar 2 is set to surpass the record. It might also beat the opening weekend records of pan-India hits like RRR and Pushpa 2 in North America. RRR's opening weekend collection was $3.46 million and $3.34 million for Pushpa 2. Prabhas' Baahubali 2 also raked in around $3 million in its first weekend.
As per trade estimates, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller could earn around $4 million in the US in its opening weekend.