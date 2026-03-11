Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

India steps up diplomatic outreach amid rising oil and gas prices after Iran's virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing West Asia conflict

Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jaishankar held his third call with Iran’s foreign minister since the West Asia crisis began.

  • Iran’s virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed global oil and LNG prices higher.

  • India also discussed the crisis and energy implications with Germany and South Korea.

India has stepped up diplomatic engagement with key partners as tensions in West Asia disrupt global energy supplies, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holding fresh talks with his Iranian counterpart amid concerns over the Strait of Hormuz.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi — the third conversation between the two since the West Asia crisis began — as New Delhi intensified efforts to safeguard its energy security during what has effectively become a virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to PTI, the minister also held separate discussions with his counterparts from Germany and South Korea on the evolving situation in the region.

“A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media following the call.

The conversation marked the first interaction between the two foreign ministers since Iran announced Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader. The appointment came days after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israel military strike.

Reported PTI, it was not immediately clear whether the sinking of an Iranian warship by the United States near Sri Lanka on March 4 was discussed during the call between Jaishankar and Araghchi.

Jaishankar and Araghchi had previously spoken on February 28, shortly after the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran that resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The two leaders also held another conversation on March 5, PTI reported.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered volatility in global energy markets. Oil and gas prices have risen after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow maritime corridor between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which around 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies pass.

In addition to his discussion with Iran, Jaishankar spoke with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul about the developments in the region.

"Exchanged views with FM @JoWadephul of Germany on the ongoing conflict in West Asia," he said in a social media post.

The external affairs minister also held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, during which the leaders reviewed bilateral ties as well as the implications of the crisis for the global energy sector.

(With inputs from PTI)

