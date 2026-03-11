Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi — the third conversation between the two since the West Asia crisis began — as New Delhi intensified efforts to safeguard its energy security during what has effectively become a virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to PTI, the minister also held separate discussions with his counterparts from Germany and South Korea on the evolving situation in the region.