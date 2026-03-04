India Has 6–8 Weeks of Fuel Stocks, Govt Says Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruptions: Report

Commercial vessels divert to UAE coasts amid navigation issues DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 2: Commercial ships anchor off the coast of the United Arab Emirates due to navigation disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Dubai on March 2, 2026. Increased maritime traffic led to a buildup of vessels waiting near Dubai, highlighting the strategic importance of the strait, which handles 20 percent of global energy trade. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Commercial vessels divert to UAE coasts amid navigation issues DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 2: Commercial ships anchor off the coast of the United Arab Emirates due to navigation disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Dubai on March 2, 2026. Increased maritime traffic led to a buildup of vessels waiting near Dubai, highlighting the strategic importance of the strait, which handles 20 percent of global energy trade. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency