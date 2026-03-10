The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

Protesters dressed up as handmaids marched through Whitehall holding placards with pictures of the victims of the growing freedom uprising in Iran, over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iranian morality police. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

