Not In Our Name: Iranian Women Reject Liberation By Bombs

March 5, 2026: Iranians living in Istanbul gathered in front of the Iranian Consulate to commemorate the children killed in an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls Primary School in the city of Minab, in Iran's Hormozgan province. In the attack on 28 February 2026, more than 150 people, most of them students, were killed; protesters left carnations at the consulate gate in memory of the children. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

March 5, 2026: Iranians living in Istanbul gathered in front of the Iranian Consulate to commemorate the children killed in an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls Primary School in the city of Minab, in Iran's Hormozgan province. In the attack on 28 February 2026, more than 150 people, most of them students, were killed; protesters left carnations at the consulate gate in memory of the children. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire