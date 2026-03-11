Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

The Iranians seem to be isolated in this fight with the US and Israel which many commentators, perhaps not wrongly, have billed as ‘existential’ for the country. Allies such as the Russians and the Chinese have not been very forthcoming in offering support. The Russian response seemed to be more robust in terms of its disapproval of American and Israeli actions. The Chinese response seemed to be far more attenuated. It has generally reflected badly on China in terms of its lack of imaginativeness, keeping in mind the widespread understanding that the Chinese are waiting in the wings to step into the role of the global hegemon that the US is gradually stepping out of. Five days into the war, the Chinese National People’s Congress met and projected one of the lowest growth rates for the economy since 1991, adding to the pall of uncertainty about China as the next global hegemon, that this crisis in the Gulf has suddenly and unexpectedly created for the Asian giant.