Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav carries the Indian national flag after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav carries the Indian national flag after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki