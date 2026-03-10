Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

Summary of this article
BCCI announced cash reward of INR 131 crore for the IND cricket team
India beat New Zealand in the final to become first country to win three T20 WC titles
They are also first host nation to defend the T20 WC crown on their own turf
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (March 10) announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for the national team following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
"India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."
"With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format."
"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," said in a release.
In the final, NZ skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl. However, the move backfired as Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) and Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls) put on a 98-run stand.
Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls) as the Men In Blue went past the 200-run barrier in the 16th over. In the end, Shivam Dube (26 off 8 balls) blasted few boundaries including two sixes as India amassed 255/5, the highest total in the T20 WC final.
In the run-chase, the BlackCaps collapsed to 72/5 despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls). Daryl Mitchell (17) and Mitchell Santner (45) tried to revive the Kiwi innings but Indian bowlers kept chipping away with wickets as NZ were bowled out for 159 runs.
Who won the Man of the Match in the T20 WC 2026 Final?
Jasprit Bumrah
How many runs did Sanju Samson score in the T20 WC 2026 Final?
Sanju Samson managed to score 89 runs in the final off 46 balls.