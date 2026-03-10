Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India after their success at the T20 World Cup 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav carries the Indian national flag after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI announced cash reward of INR 131 crore for the IND cricket team

  • India beat New Zealand in the final to become first country to win three T20 WC titles

  • They are also first host nation to defend the T20 WC crown on their own turf

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (March 10) announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for the national team following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

"India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."

"With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format."

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," said in a release.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav lifts the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the final, NZ skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl. However, the move backfired as Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) and Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls) put on a 98-run stand.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls) as the Men In Blue went past the 200-run barrier in the 16th over. In the end, Shivam Dube (26 off 8 balls) blasted few boundaries including two sixes as India amassed 255/5, the highest total in the T20 WC final.

In the run-chase, the BlackCaps collapsed to 72/5 despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls). Daryl Mitchell (17) and Mitchell Santner (45) tried to revive the Kiwi innings but Indian bowlers kept chipping away with wickets as NZ were bowled out for 159 runs.

Q

Who won the Man of the Match in the T20 WC 2026 Final?

A

Jasprit Bumrah

Q

How many runs did Sanju Samson score in the T20 WC 2026 Final?

A

Sanju Samson managed to score 89 runs in the final off 46 balls.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

