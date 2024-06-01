SUBSCRIBE
Outlook Hindi
icc
ICC
Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 17 Billion Rupees For Upgradation Of Stadiums
BY
PTI
International
ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali
BY
PTI
International
ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
BY
Associated Press
Cricket
T20 World Cup: ICC Releases More Tickets For Blockbuster Clashes, Including India Vs Pakistan
BY
PTI
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2024: What Are Rohit Sharma's Hopes From New York's Pitch?
BY
PTI
Cricket
West Indies Cricketer Devon Thomas Banned For 5 Years For Match Fixing
BY
Associated Press
Cricket
Champions Trophy: Amid 'Hybrid Model' Talks, Pakistan Cricket Board Finalises Three Venues
BY
PTI
Others
Sports Updates: Liverpool Boss Hunt- Feyenoord's Arne Slot in Talks to Succeed Jurgen Klopp - As It Happened
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Ropes In Usain Bolt As Tournament Ambassador
BY
PTI
Cricket
Pakistan Confident To Host Champions Trophy: 'Had Good Meeting In Dubai' Says PCB
BY
PTI
Sports
South Africa Cricket Legend Mike Procter Dies Aged 77
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
ICC Impose Ban On UK Club Cricketer Rizwan Javed For 17.5 Years For Match-Fixing
BY
PTI
Sports
Sri Lanka To Host International Cricket Council's Annual General Meeting In July 2024
BY
PTI
Sports
Jay Shah All Set To Run For ICC Chairman's Post In November - Report
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Can Transgender Players Compete In Women's Cricket - ICC Board Approves New Rules To Protect Integrity, Promote Players' Safety
BY
PTI
Sports
ICC Introduces Stop Clock In ODIs, T20Is; Five-Run Penalty If Bowlers Exceed 60-Second Limit Thrice
BY
PTI
Art & Entertainment
India Loses Cricket World Cup Final To Australia: Celebs Stand With The Men In Blue In Defeat, Thank Them For The Great Memories
BY
Prateek Sur
Sports
How Well Do You Know About Cricket's Olympic History - Here's A Look At The Only Time Gentleman's Game Was Played At The Games
BY
PTI
Sports
Cricket's Ascent: ICC Aims For Permanent Olympic Status After 2028 Los Angeles Games Inclusion, Reveals Chairman Greg Barclay
BY
PTI
Sports
Cricket Hits Olympics: Joining 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games With Four Other Thrilling Sports
BY
PTI
Today Sports News
Cricket News
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments
Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir
Sri Lanka Cricket: Wanindu Hasaranga Resigns As SL T20 Captain Ahead Of India Series
Football News
Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
Tennis News
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
Trending Stories
National News
Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details
Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is
Entertainment News
Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
World News
Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In 2 Suitcases | What We Know
Pakistan: Court Says Actions Of Imran Khan Similar To That Of A 'Terrorist'
What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
NATO Summit 2024: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler' Charge, Accuses US-led Bloc Of Spreading Lies
Latest Stories
Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini In Action Against Donna Vekic At Wimbledon 2024; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18