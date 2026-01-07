Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

The apology, released late on January 6 through an official statement on the OUP website and social media, comes after renewed outrage erupted on social media and in Maharashtra over passages in the book A History of Modern India (first published in 2005, authored by Ishita Banerjee-Dube), which described Shivaji Maharaj's military campaigns and administration in terms deemed derogatory by many readers. Critics highlighted phrases portraying his raids as “plunder” and his rule as “predatory,” which were seen as undermining his legacy as a defender of Hindu dharma, self-rule (swaraj) and resistance against Mughal dominance.