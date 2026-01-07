Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

The apology, released late on January 6 through an official statement on the OUP website and social media, comes after renewed outrage erupted on social media and in Maharashtra over passages in the book A History of Modern India

Shivaji Maharaj
Shivaji Maharaj
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oxford University Press India expresses deep regret and apologises for “inaccurate and insensitive” descriptions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a 2005 history book.

  • Passages depicting Shivaji's campaigns as “plunder” and rule as “predatory” sparked widespread outrage; book to be withdrawn and revised.

  • Publisher commits to cultural sensitivity reviews, community consultations and removal of the edition from circulation.Oxford University Press India expresses deep regret and apologises for “inaccurate and insensitive” descriptions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a 2005 history book.

Oxford University Press (OUP) India has issued an unconditional apology for the controversial portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a history textbook published nearly two decades ago, admitting that certain descriptions were “inaccurate, insensitive and hurtful” to the sentiments of millions who revere the Maratha warrior king as a national icon.

The apology, released late on January 6 through an official statement on the OUP website and social media, comes after renewed outrage erupted on social media and in Maharashtra over passages in the book A History of Modern India (first published in 2005, authored by Ishita Banerjee-Dube), which described Shivaji Maharaj's military campaigns and administration in terms deemed derogatory by many readers. Critics highlighted phrases portraying his raids as “plunder” and his rule as “predatory,” which were seen as undermining his legacy as a defender of Hindu dharma, self-rule (swaraj) and resistance against Mughal dominance.

“Oxford University Press deeply regrets any distress caused by the content in question. We acknowledge that the language used was inappropriate and failed to reflect the reverence and respect that Chhatrapatri Shivaji Maharaj commands across India. We sincerely apologise to the people of Maharashtra, the Maratha community and all those who hold him in highest esteem,” the statement read.

OUP has confirmed it will immediately withdraw the offending edition from circulation, issue a revised version with corrected and respectful content, and ensure future publications undergo stricter cultural sensitivity reviews. The publisher has also committed to consulting historians and community representatives for any future references to Indian historical figures.

The controversy gained fresh momentum after screenshots of the pages went viral on X and WhatsApp, prompting demands from Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP leaders in Maharashtra and cultural organisations for a ban on the book, legal action against the author and publisher, and inclusion of a chapter on Shivaji Maharaj's contributions in school curricula. Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse welcomed the apology but said the state government would monitor OUP's corrective actions closely.

