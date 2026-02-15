BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Sapkal’s Shivaji–Tipu Remark

Stone Pelting Alleged as Row Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan Sparks Political Face-Off

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Sapkal’s Shivaji–Tipu Remark
BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Sapkal’s Shivaji–Tipu Remark
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP workers protested outside Congress Bhavan in Pune against Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal’s remarks equating Shivaji Maharaj’s idea of ‘Swarajya’ with Tipu Sultan’s anti-British call.

  • Congress alleged that BJP activists pelted stones during the protest, injuring two workers; police intervened to prevent escalation and an FIR was filed against Sapkal.

  • The Congress accused the BJP of “double standards,” citing past instances where BJP leaders supported references to Tipu Sultan, while the BJP condemned the remarks as hurting Hindu sentiments.

BJP workers confronted Congress activists in Pune while protesting against Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks 'equating' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, with the Opposition party alleging stone pelting during the agitation on Sunday.

As BJP workers protested outside the Congress Bhavan, condemning Sapkal's remarks that have sparked a dispute in the state, there was a significant police presence in the area.

A controversy erupted on Saturday over a portrait of Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators and Hindu outfits.

While highlighting the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his advocacy of the idea of "Swarajya," Sapkal cited Tipu Sultan's call for war against the British as evidence that this ideal was expressed in similar terms.

The BJP was accused of "double standards" and pushing a polarisation strategy by Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant earlier in the day after Sapkal was criticised for the comment.

The Congress spokesperson claimed in a statement that BJP leaders have previously approved or encouraged allusions to 18th-century Mysuru tyrant Tipu Sultan in official forums and public areas, citing multiple examples.

BJP workers staged a protest in Pune, condemning Sapkal's remarks.

Related Content
Related Content

Congress has alleged that two of its workers sustained injuries as activists from the saffron party indulged in stone pelting outside the Congress Bhavan.

Speaking to PTI, Mohan Joshi, vice-president of the Congress's Maharashtra unit, said that a large number of BJP workers, including the newly elected mayor, Manjusha Nagpure, gathered to protest outside Congress Bhavan.

"During the protest, stones were pelted at Congress workers and two sustained injuries. We are currently holding a sit-in protest outside the police station in Shivajinagar seeking action," he said.

The police stepped in to stop a flare-up, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krishikesh Rawale.

A first information report has been filed against Sapkal after BJP Pune city unit president Dheeraj Ghate filed a complaint against him with the Parvati police station for allegedly offending Hindu sensibilities.

Tipu Sultan remains a polarising figure of history, with some invoking his bravery in the battles against the British, while others have pointed to his religious bigotry and ill-treatment of non-Muslims.

According to Sawant's comments, the BJP once praised Tipu Sultan but now criticises him for its polarisation objective.

"What should this hypocrisy be called? Tipu Sultan used to wear a ring bearing the name of Lord Ram," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that the BJP was portraying Tipu Sultan negatively as part of a strategy to create religious divisions.

He reiterated the party's criticism of the BJP's stance on the matter and accused the ruling party of "distorted religious politics" and trying to divide people.

Sawant further accused the BJP of "double standards," pointing out that in 2012, former mayor and current BJP Akola election in-charge Vijay Agrawal proposed a resolution in the Akola Municipal Corporation for the saffron party to rename the standing committee hall "Shaheed-e-Watan Sher-e-Mysore Tipu Sultan."

In 2013, BJP corporators supported a proposal to name a road in Mumbai's M-East ward 'Shaheed Tipu Sultan Marg', and even the current city Mayor, Ritu Tawde, figures among those present, he stated.

In 2001, a road in Andheri (West) was named 'Sher-e-Mysore Tipu Sultan Marg' in the presence of former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and party corporators, with the resolution passed unanimously, Sawant said.

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Tipu Sultan's tomb and wrote words of praise in the visitors' book, he claimed.

In 2017, even the then-President Ram Nath Kovind praised Tipu Sultan in the Karnataka assembly, the Congress leader added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Boycott Storm Ends, Colombo Braces For Blockbuster

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IND-W Win By DLS In Rain-Interrupted Opener

  3. USA Vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Krishnamurthi Blasts 23-Ball Fifty, Americans 199/4 After 20

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  2. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  3. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  4. Attack On Historian S. Irfan Habib Highlights Growing Intolerance On Campuses

  5. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit