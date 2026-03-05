Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

A

Interestingly, I never really doubted whether I could write. I always felt that this is what I had to do. From childhood, I loved reading and that naturally turned into a love for writing. When I moved here at seventeen and a half, I started writing immediately. My work was already getting published in newspapers across the country, often every Sunday. Seeing my writing in print reassured me that I was on the right path and doing something meaningful.

I always knew I would write—whether literature, articles, short stories or scripts—but whether I would survive specifically in this film world was uncertain. It’s a world governed by forces you can’t always control, particularly when you enter without any contacts. Still, I never allowed doubt to settle for long. A relative noticed and shared a Balaji Telefilms writing opportunity with me and that’s how I found my footing. I’ve always believed that if the passion is real, you find a way. I work with a “blinkers-on” discipline wherein distractions and anxieties may exist on the margins, but when the goal is steady, my internal focus keeps them from overpowering the larger vision.