Midhun Murali Interview On Kiss Wagon | Turning Constraints Into Possibilities

Most indie filmmakers, at some point, fall into the trap of ‘film festival aesthetics’. Unlike other art forms, filmmaking is expensive and time-consuming; the more money and effort we invest, the stronger the urge to seek validation through festivals. I was guilty of this with my first feature, Grahanam (2015). By trying to make a "tailor-made" festival film, I abandoned the "madly experimental" methods of my earlier short films and ended up with a bad imitation of someone else's style.

I was ashamed of that film, but the disaster taught me a hard lesson: I cannot create to please anyone but myself. I immediately made Humania (2017), a deeply personal project with the raw, underground feel of the 80s. During a screening, an audience member complained about the "intolerable" audio and "absurd" shots. When I asked her if it was a bad film, she replied, "No, but it is not like other films we screen here."

That was my turning point. I promised never to deviate from my artistic vision again. Whether working on Kiss Wagon or any future project, the choice remains simple: you can do what everyone else is doing, or you can create something unique that carries your own signature. The latter comes with the risk of total rejection, but it is the only way to remain an artist.