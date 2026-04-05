Tantra, Religiosity, Archaeology: The Cinema Of Ashish Avikunthak

As the first English-language book devoted entirely to filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak, this volume, published by Bloomsbury Academic, offers a comprehensive engagement with his three-decade-long cinematic practice.

PK Surendran
PK Surendran
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
The Epistemic Archeology of Ashish Avikunthak
The Epistemic Archeology of Ashish Avikunthak Photo: Bloomsbury
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ashish Avikunthak is a filmmaker who is also an accomplished archaeologist and cultural anthropologist.

  • The Epistemic Archaeology of Ashish Avikunthak: Cinema and the Religiosity of Everyday Life (Bloomsbury Academic, 2025), edited by Erin O’Donnell and Šarūnas Paunksnis, looks at his body of work across three decades.

  • Despite Avikunthak’s Tantric lifestyle and his extensive engagement with Hindu rituals, his work constitutes a sustained and radical act of dissent.

Ashish Avikunthak, a filmmaker working primarily in Bengali, occupies a singular position among the rare practitioners of Indian avant-garde cinema. Beyond his cinematic practice, he is an accomplished archaeologist and cultural anthropologist. His films have been exhibited at major international film festivals as well as in galleries and museums across the world. In 2021, Cambridge University Press published his monograph Bureaucratic Archaeology: State, Science and the Past in Postcolonial India. He currently serves as Professor of Film and Media at the Harrington School of Communication, University of Rhode Island.

As critic Amrit Gangar observes, Avikunthak’s cinematic universe resembles a vast chamber with multiple entrances, or more evocatively, the Chausath Yogini Temple at Mitawali in Morena, whose sixty-four shrines form a circular gallery. One may enter through any portal, guided by one’s own sensibilities. This metaphor structures The Epistemic Archaeology of Ashish Avikunthak: Cinema and the Religiosity of Everyday Life (Bloomsbury Academic, 2025), edited by Erin O’Donnell and Šarūnas Paunksnis. Each contributor enters Avikunthak’s work through a different doorway—sometimes several—to offer close, rigorous readings. Together, the essays traverse Tantric philosophy, experimental form, ritual practice, politics, sound, colour and the profound cinematic meditations on death and time that shape his oeuvre.

Related Content
The Female Playback in Bombay Cinema - Orient Blackswan
An Audio-visual Diptych: The Female Playback And Cinematic Sensorium
The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends - null
The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends
Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra watch IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. - File photo
Gujarat Titans 'Are Not Here To Participate': Ashish Nehra Reveals Team's 'Mindset' Ahead Of IPL 2026
The Killing of Meghnad Still - Ashish Avikunthak
Ashish Avikunthak Interview | The Killing Of Meghnad As A Subversive Philosophical Inquiry
Related Content
The Killing of Meghnad Still - Ashish Avikunthak
Ashish Avikunthak Interview | The Killing Of Meghnad As A Subversive Philosophical Inquiry

BY PK Surendran

Despite Avikunthak’s Tantric lifestyle and his extensive engagement with Hindu rituals—features that might superficially invite alignment with contemporary religious revivalism or so-called “Sanghi cinema”—his work constitutes a sustained and radical act of dissent. The volume demonstrates how his cinema resists the monolithic narratives of Hindutva and contests the operations of power embedded within them. Through a fiercely independent aesthetic, Avikunthak rejects both political co-option and the homogenising pressures of global capital.

In an era when culture and religion have been reduced to marketable commodities, Avikunthak deploys what he terms ‘infra-realism’ to reconfigure cinematic aesthetics at their foundation. At a time when films are increasingly treated as consumable products, his work remains deliberately resistant, refusing accessibility, speed and international legibility as governing values.

Screengrab from Devastated, shot digitally and meticulously colour corrected to give it a “film-look”. The film skilfully explores the root causes of violence in contemporary India - null
I Don’t Have Any Desire To Replicate The World In My Films: Filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak On His Film 'Devastated'

BY PK Surendran

Gangar’s essay offers a comparative study of Ritwik Ghatak and Avikunthak, tracing a lineage of filmmakers who abandoned Western cinematic conventions to reimagine Indian ritual and Tantric traditions as a distinct visual language. Gangar describes Ghatak as a “lensing philosopher,” whose use of wide-angle lenses allowed him to collapse the boundary between inner consciousness and external reality, defying Renaissance principles of perspectival convergence. This radical optical legacy, continued by Mani Kaul and Kumar Shahani, finds renewed expression in Avikunthak’s digital practice, where the lens becomes an instrument for exploring spatial geometry, cosmogony and Tantric vision.

Šarūnas Paunksnis examines Avikunthak’s cinema as a resistance to Western colonial epistemologies. He argues that Tantra functions in Avikunthak’s work as a decolonial praxis, offering an alternative mode of knowing the body, the world and spirituality. By embracing mysticism and ritual—domains long dismissed by Western rationalism—Avikunthak articulates a worldview that confronts what Paunksnis terms the “coloniality” of modern thought, which continues to govern perception and subjectivity in postcolonial societies.

Rhythm of a Flower Still - Youtube
Rhythm Of A Flower: Amit Dutta Merges A Singer's Breath With Cinematic Cadence

BY PK Surendran

Erin O’Donnell situates Avikunthak’s films from 2013 to 2024 as models of radical art in an age marked by rising global authoritarianism and Hindu ethno-nationalism. She demonstrates how his cinema operates as a form of protest against the anti-democratic concentration of power in contemporary India. Crucially, Avikunthak’s critique does not emerge from a conventional secular-liberal or Leftist position; instead, it interrogates religious culture from within faith itself.

Avikunthak’s cinema frequently stages intimate, corporeal bonds between women, where nudity functions not as spectacle but as a means of elevating the human body to the divine. In films such as Vrindavani Vairagya (2018), these moments unfold alongside thumris devoted to Radha and Krishna, producing a convergence of femininity, music and Tantra. O’Donnell argues that these carefully constructed “sonic-scapes” destabilise the rigid certainties of Hindutva ideology, opening a sensuous and resistant space against both religious nationalism and global authoritarianism.

Midhun Murali - Illustration
Midhun Murali Interview On Kiss Wagon | Turning Constraints Into Possibilities

BY PK Surendran

Aparna Frank draws a compelling parallel between Roland Barthes’s A Lover’s Discourse: Fragments (1977) and Avikunthak’s Nirakar Chhaya (2007), a Bengali adaptation of Sethu’s Malayalam novel Pandavapuram (1979). She demonstrates how the film rejects linear narration in favor of a fragmentary, Barthesian mode of address. Through dense layers of quotation, poetry and recurring motifs, Avikunthak creates a deliberate disjunction between image and text, allowing desire and meaning to remain unresolved.

Arka Chattopadhyay poses fundamental ontological questions about cinema’s capacity to represent death. Can film visualise death as an autonomous state, severed from life? Can it render stillness as an independent existence? Through analyses of Avikunthak’s short and feature films, Chattopadhyay argues that his cinema advances a rare philosophical meditation on mortality. As he writes, cinema, like all art forms, can renew itself only by “killing” its own inherited conventions.

Pratyush Bhattacharya examines the representation of violence in Avikunthak’s cinema, focusing on Vidhvastha (2024). He traces how blind faith transforms violence into sacred obligation, revealing the normalised brutality that undergirds civilisation itself. Avikunthak’s formal strategies, Bhattacharya argues, exceed the limits of both social realism and modernist avant-gardism.

Stefan Borsos - Illustration
Stefan Borsos Interview | "No Cinema Needs To Be Discovered Or Validated By Any Euro-Western Programmer"

BY PK Surendran

Hrishikesh Ingle explores the relationship between ritual and time, arguing that Avikunthak isolates time from spatial constraints to examine its essence. Through images of ritual-in-action, time emerges as cyclical, layered and transformative rather than merely a medium of recording.

Budhaditya Chattopadhyay offers a nuanced study of Avikunthak’s soundscapes, structuring his analysis through the stages of Dhrupad and Khayal performance—from alap to jhala—while situating these practices within the broader transformations of cinematic sound in the digital era.

The final chapter presents an extended dialogue between the editors and Avikunthak, covering his “Cinema of Prayoga,” infra-realism, dense dialogue, the interplay of old and new technologies, censorship and the inseparability of politics and Tantric philosophy in filmmaking.

As the first English-language book devoted entirely to Avikunthak, this volume offers a comprehensive engagement with his three-decade-long cinematic practice. In an era that often rewards mediocrity in both Indian and global cinema, Avikunthak’s work stands as an indispensable intervention.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia