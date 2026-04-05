Tantra, Religiosity, Archaeology: The Cinema Of Ashish Avikunthak

Ashish Avikunthak, a filmmaker working primarily in Bengali, occupies a singular position among the rare practitioners of Indian avant-garde cinema. Beyond his cinematic practice, he is an accomplished archaeologist and cultural anthropologist. His films have been exhibited at major international film festivals as well as in galleries and museums across the world. In 2021, Cambridge University Press published his monograph Bureaucratic Archaeology: State, Science and the Past in Postcolonial India. He currently serves as Professor of Film and Media at the Harrington School of Communication, University of Rhode Island.