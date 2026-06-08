Four Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes While Cleaning Septic Tank in Surat

Four workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Surat, Gujarat.
The incident occurred in the Ashwini Kumar area, where the tank collected waste generated during the jewellery cleaning process.
Police suspect asphyxiation as the likely cause of death, though the exact cause will be confirmed after postmortem examinations.
Four workers lost their lives on Sunday after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Surat, according to police officials.
The incident took place in the Ashwini Kumar area of the city, where the septic tank was used to collect waste generated during the jewellery cleaning process. The workers reportedly entered the tank for cleaning operations and were overcome by toxic gases.
Speaking on the incident, Alok Kumar said preliminary findings indicate that asphyxiation caused by toxic fumes is the most likely reason behind the deaths. However, he added that the exact cause would be determined after postmortem reports are received.
The tragedy once again highlights the persistent dangers faced by sanitation and maintenance workers who enter confined spaces without adequate safety measures, despite repeated concerns over workplace safety and hazardous cleaning operations.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining whether safety protocols were followed at the industrial unit. Further action is expected based on the findings of the postmortem reports and the inquiry.