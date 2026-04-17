The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan was initially positioned as a festival release carrying immense expectations. It manoeuvred itself into a cinematic intervention that smoothly introduced a star now transitioning into a powerful political leader. The stakes are higher still as the film marks his farewell to Tamil cinema. In his own framing, the decision to enter politics is a gesture of accountability to the cinephile audience that inspired him to stand up for his people. Instead, the film has now taken a more circuitous route—one marked by long bureaucratic delays, multiple political controversies and an unexpected piracy scandal.