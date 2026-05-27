Spa OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Shruthy Menon And Abrid Shine’s Malayalam Film

Spa OTT release date confirms the Malayalam film’s digital arrival on ManoramaMAX soon.
Abrid Shine’s Spa Malayalam movie explores romance and identity inside an urban therapy centre.
Shruthy Menon and Siddarth Bharathan lead the Spa OTT platform release ensemble cast.
The Spa OTT release date has been officially announced, giving Malayalam cinema audiences a chance to revisit Abrid Shine’s romantic comedy-drama from home. After arriving in theatres earlier this year, Spa is now heading to the streaming space with its layered relationships, quirky humour and unconventional setting drawing renewed attention.
Set within an urban massage therapy centre named La Paradise, the film places multiple lives under one roof, weaving romance, self-discovery and emotional confusion into a character-driven narrative.
Spa Malayalam movie and its unusual storyline
Unlike conventional romantic dramas, Spa unfolds through intersecting personal journeys inside La Paradise. At the centre of the story is Mathan, a man trying to separate genuine love from the romantic fantasies he has long carried within himself.
The setting becomes more than just a backdrop, gradually revealing the emotional struggles and relationships shared by those who move through the space. Director Abrid Shine, known for experimenting with distinct storytelling styles, once again chooses an unconventional world to explore intimacy and human connection.
Shruthy Menon on playing Zara in Spa
Shruthy Menon, who plays Zara in the film, had earlier spoken about approaching the role as a character study rather than through personal interpretation. During a conversation with TOI City, it had been shared by the actress that Zara was viewed strictly as a fictional character, a choice that reportedly helped shape her performance with clarity.
She had also described the shooting atmosphere as warm and collaborative. According to Shruthy, the energy on set remained light-hearted, with fellow actors Radhika Radhakrishnan and Sreeja Das contributing to a sense of camaraderie throughout filming. It had further been stated by the actress that the reactions from technicians often felt like receiving immediate audience feedback.
The ensemble cast includes Siddarth Bharathan, Shruthy Menon and Vineeth Thattil David in significant roles. Ishaan Chhabra has composed the music, while Abrid Shine has handled both direction and screenplay. The filmmaker’s previous outing was Mahaveeryar.
The makers have confirmed that Spa will begin streaming on ManoramaMAX from May 28, 2026.