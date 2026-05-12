Trump And Xi To Meet Amid Fragile Iran Ceasefire And US-China Trade Tensions

As per media reports, White House officials are urging China to use its influence with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Chinese officials to use Araghchi’s visit to press Tehran to ease restrictions on the strategic waterway. “I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told,” Rubio said. “And that is that what you are doing in the strait is causing you to be globally isolated. You’re the bad guy in this.”