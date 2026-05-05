French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

French Open organizers had announced they were increasing overall prize money by about 10% for an overall pot of 61.7 million euros. But a joint statement from players said “the underlying figures tell a very different story,” claiming they will receive a smaller share of tournament revenues

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French Open Prize Money Row Aryna Sabalenka Calls Boycott If Players Dont Get Bigger Revenue Cut
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Hailey Baptiste, of the United States, during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner among players who expressed “deep disappointment” over French Open prize money

  • “Without us there wouldn’t be a tournament", said Sabalenka

  • Players also seeking better representation, health options and pensions from the four Grand Slam tournaments

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka believes tennis players should organize a boycott if they don’t start receiving a bigger share of tournament revenues at the Grand Slams.

Sabalenka and fellow No. 1 Jannik Sinner were among leading players — most of them ranked in the top 10 — who issued a statement on Monday expressing “deep disappointment” over the French Open prize money.

“Without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment. I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage,” Sabalenka said on Tuesday at the Italian Open as she celebrated her 28th birthday.

“I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights.”

The players are also seeking better representation, health options and pensions from the four Grand Slam tournaments: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

French Open organizers announced last month they were increasing overall prize money by about 10% for an overall pot of 61.7 million euros ($72.1 million), with the total amount up 5.3 million euros from last year.

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But the players’ statement said “the underlying figures tell a very different story,” claiming they will receive a smaller share of tournament revenues.

“Players’ share of Roland Garros tournament revenue has declined from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026,” the players said.

Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, said “the most important thing is to have proper communication and discussions with the governing bodies so we have some space to talk and maybe negotiate.

“Hopefully before Roland Garros there’s going to be opportunity to have these type of meetings and we’ll see how they go,” Swiatek added. “But boycotting the tournament, it’s a bit extreme kind of situation.”

French Open organizers did not respond to a request for comment after the players issued their statement.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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