RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Rajat Storm Hits Dharamsala As He Blasts Unbeaten 33-Ball 93 In Playoff Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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After a cautious start and two fortunate reprieves, Rajat Patidar shifted gears to deliver a blistering, unbeaten 93. His late-innings demolition propelled RCB to a colossal 254/5

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Rajat Patidar Innings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of their innings during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. Ap Photo
Summary of this article

  • Captain Rajat Patidar’s explosive unbeaten 93 steered RCB to a massive 254/5 in the Qualifier 1 clash

  • After a cautious start and two dropped catches, Patidar transformed his innings into a clinical display of power hitting

  • His ruthless acceleration and vital partnership with Krunal Pandya ultimately left the Gujarat Titans chasing an imposing target

In the high-voltage Qualifier 1 clash against the Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar delivered a performance for the ages. Leading his side with grit and flair, Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 to propel RCB to a colossal total of 254/5.

The innings was a masterclass in classy strokeplay and controlled aggression. After a quick start by Virat Kohli—who became the first player in IPL history to surpass 600 runs in four consecutive seasons—the team faced a brief setback.

It was also highlighted by his incredible range of shots and five fours and nine towering sixes.

Initially, Patidar adopted a cautious approach, focusing on settling into the crease rather than forcing the issue. As the Gujarat Titans looked to capitalize on a brief mid-innings wobble, he prioritized rotating the strike and finding the gaps alongside Krunal Pandya. Their steady partnership was the bedrock of the innings, with Patidar content to play the anchor role while Krunal maintained the scoring rate.

The turning point of the match arrived in quick succession when the Gujarat fielders offered two lifelines to the RCB captain. Twice, Patidar mistimed aggressive shots, only to see the ball slip through the fielders' hands, granting him unexpected reprieves. These narrow escapes proved to be the spark that ignited his innings.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

Seizing the momentum from these fortunate moments, Patidar underwent a radical transformation. He shifted gears instantly, shifting his focus from building a platform to total demolition. With the confidence of those second chances, he dismantled the Titans' bowling lineup with clinical precision.

A flurry of boundaries turned into a barrage of towering sixes, as he transitioned from a measured anchor into an unstoppable force. His acceleration during the final overs was ruthless, turning a controlled start into a blistering, unbeaten 93 that left the opposition reeling.

By the time the innings concluded, he had successfully steered his team past the 250-run mark, leaving the Gujarat Titans with a daunting mountain to climb.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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