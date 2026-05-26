RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Rajat Storm Hits Dharamsala As He Blasts Unbeaten 33-Ball 93 In Playoff Clash

Captain Rajat Patidar’s explosive unbeaten 93 steered RCB to a massive 254/5 in the Qualifier 1 clash
After a cautious start and two dropped catches, Patidar transformed his innings into a clinical display of power hitting
His ruthless acceleration and vital partnership with Krunal Pandya ultimately left the Gujarat Titans chasing an imposing target
In the high-voltage Qualifier 1 clash against the Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar delivered a performance for the ages. Leading his side with grit and flair, Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 to propel RCB to a colossal total of 254/5.
The innings was a masterclass in classy strokeplay and controlled aggression. After a quick start by Virat Kohli—who became the first player in IPL history to surpass 600 runs in four consecutive seasons—the team faced a brief setback.
It was also highlighted by his incredible range of shots and five fours and nine towering sixes.
Initially, Patidar adopted a cautious approach, focusing on settling into the crease rather than forcing the issue. As the Gujarat Titans looked to capitalize on a brief mid-innings wobble, he prioritized rotating the strike and finding the gaps alongside Krunal Pandya. Their steady partnership was the bedrock of the innings, with Patidar content to play the anchor role while Krunal maintained the scoring rate.
The turning point of the match arrived in quick succession when the Gujarat fielders offered two lifelines to the RCB captain. Twice, Patidar mistimed aggressive shots, only to see the ball slip through the fielders' hands, granting him unexpected reprieves. These narrow escapes proved to be the spark that ignited his innings.
Seizing the momentum from these fortunate moments, Patidar underwent a radical transformation. He shifted gears instantly, shifting his focus from building a platform to total demolition. With the confidence of those second chances, he dismantled the Titans' bowling lineup with clinical precision.
A flurry of boundaries turned into a barrage of towering sixes, as he transitioned from a measured anchor into an unstoppable force. His acceleration during the final overs was ruthless, turning a controlled start into a blistering, unbeaten 93 that left the opposition reeling.
By the time the innings concluded, he had successfully steered his team past the 250-run mark, leaving the Gujarat Titans with a daunting mountain to climb.