US Military Launches ‘Self-Defence’ Strikes In Iran

Just as President Donald Trump claimed on social media that negotiations were "proceeding nicely," the U.S. military reported on Monday that it conducted "self-defence" attacks in southern Iran, including on missile launch facilities and boats placing mines.



According to a statement from U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins, the military was "using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," but the attacks were carried out "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."