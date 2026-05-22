India At Malaysia Masters: Ashmita Chaliha's Impressive Run Ends In Quarter-Finals

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PTI
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Returning after an eight-month rehabilitation following a medial meniscus tear in her right knee, the 71st-ranked Ashmita Chaliha squandered a hard-fought opening game advantage to lose 23-21, 18-21, 11-21 to eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

India At Malaysia Masters: Ashmita Chalihas Impressive Run Ends In Quarter-Finals
India's Ashmita Chaliha in action at BWF Malaysia Masters 2026. Badminton Photo
Summary of this article

  • Ashmita Chaliha loses 23-21, 18-21, 11-21 to Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

  • Indian held her nerve in a gruelling battle to pocket opening game

  • Lost tight second game before running out of steam in third, bowing out in QFs

India’s Ashmita Chaliha produced a spirited performance before going down narrowly to world No. 23 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Returning after an eight-month rehabilitation following a medial meniscus tear in her right knee, the 71st-ranked Indian squandered a hard-fought opening game advantage to lose 23-21 18-21 11-21 to the eighth seed in a contest lasting a little over an hour at the Axiata Arena.

Chaliha started brightly, opening up an 11-6 lead at the interval in the opening game.

Line clawed her way back after the break to narrow the gap to 13-12 and later moved ahead 19-18, but the Indian held her nerve in a gruelling battle to pocket the game.

The second game followed a similar pattern as Chaliha again surged ahead 10-5 before the Dane restored parity at 13-13. Line then broke away from 15-15 to force the match into a decider.

The final game, however, was largely one-way traffic as Line stamped her authority early with an 8-4 lead and never allowed Chaliha a route back, comfortably sealing the contest to enter the semifinals.

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