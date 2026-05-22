Pakistan ODI Squad Vs Australia: Babar Azam And Naseem Shah Make Comeback

P PTI Published at: 22 May 2026 4:12 pm

Pakistan have recalled Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, strengthening the squad ahead of the three-match contest starting May 30. Mohammad Rizwan has been left out, while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side in a series that will be played across Rawalpindi and Lahore

P PTI Published at: 22 May 2026 4:12 pm