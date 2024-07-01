SUBSCRIBE
Pakistan National Cricket Team
Cricket
Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
BY
PTI
Cricket
Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
BY
PTI
Cricket
Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
BY
PTI
Cricket
Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
BY
PTI
Cricket
Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
BY
PTI
Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
BY
PTI
Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan Assured Its Tournament Participation, Confirm PCB Sources
BY
PTI
Cricket
Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
BY
PTI
Cricket
Global T20 League: PCB Declines Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen NOCs Due To Packed International Schedule
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Unlikely To Get NOC For Canada T20 League
BY
PTI
Cricket
PCB Appoints Australia's Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For Two Years
BY
PTI
Cricket
Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board Overhauls Central Contracts: Shorter Terms, Same Pay
BY
PTI
Cricket
India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter
BY
Vignesh Bharadwaj
Cricket
India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, World Championship Of Legends 2024: PAK Champions Bat First In Edgbaston
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
BY
PTI
Cricket
India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Check Most Likely Alternative Venue
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Match
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Shahid Afridi Says Babar Azam Given Enough Time As Captain, PCB Should Take 'Decision'
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 17 Billion Rupees For Upgradation Of Stadiums
BY
PTI
Cricket
Pakistan To Host England For Test Series In October; Check Full Schedule Of 2024-25 Season
BY
PTI
Cricket
Pakistan Cricket In Turmoil: PCB Still In Doldrums Over Babar Azam's Future As Men's Cricket Team Captain
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
