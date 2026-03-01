What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, right, is consoled by teammate Dunith Wellalage after losing the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, right, is consoled by teammate Dunith Wellalage after losing the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena