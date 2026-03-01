What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya steps down after Super 8 exit
Pakistan face captaincy uncertainty following disappointing campaign
Both teams shift focus to upcoming bilateral series and squad rebuild
Pakistan and Sri Lanka exited the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Super 8 stage, and the fallout has already triggered major leadership and structural questions in both camps.
Despite defeating Sri Lanka by five runs in their final Super 8 clash, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals due to an inferior net run rate, allowing New Zealand to progress instead.
Pakistan needed a significantly bigger margin of victory to stay alive, but Sri Lanka reaching 207 in the chase mathematically sealed their elimination even before the match ended.
Sri Lanka’s campaign arguably ended on an even tougher note. The former champions lost all three Super 8 matches and finished bottom of their group despite competing strongly in phases. Their narrow defeat to Pakistan summed up a tournament where promising individual performances failed to translate into results.
Sri Lanka Begin Coaching Reset After Jayasuriya Exit
Sri Lanka’s biggest development came off the field, with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya deciding to step down following the team’s disappointing World Cup campaign.
The former captain confirmed he intended to leave despite his contract running until mid-2026, admitting the team failed to deliver in decisive matches. Sri Lanka Cricket has already begun exploring replacement options, including overseas candidates, signaling a broader rebuild.
Pakistan Face Captaincy Debate and Management Pressure
Pakistan’s exit has intensified scrutiny around captain Salman Ali Agha, who admitted the team “underperformed” and confirmed he would take time before deciding on his leadership future. Former players and analysts have openly questioned tactical decisions and squad balance during the tournament.
Speculation over captaincy change is already growing, with Shahid Afridi suggesting Shadab Khan could emerge as the next white-ball captain if current coaching structures remain unchanged. Meanwhile, criticism of team management has increased following another failed ICC campaign.
What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka?
Sri Lanka’s attention quickly turns to bilateral cricket. They are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a limited-overs series next month, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs in the UAE, a tour now expected to mark the beginning of their post-World Cup transition phase.
Pakistan will be touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series next and then their local league, the Pakistan Super League will take place. The Men in Green tour England for a three-match Test series.