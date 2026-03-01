What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin major rebuilds after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, with coaching resignations, captaincy uncertainty, and upcoming bilateral fixtures shaping their next cricketing phase

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination?
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, right, is consoled by teammate Dunith Wellalage after losing the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya steps down after Super 8 exit

  • Pakistan face captaincy uncertainty following disappointing campaign

  • Both teams shift focus to upcoming bilateral series and squad rebuild

Pakistan and Sri Lanka exited the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Super 8 stage, and the fallout has already triggered major leadership and structural questions in both camps.

Despite defeating Sri Lanka by five runs in their final Super 8 clash, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals due to an inferior net run rate, allowing New Zealand to progress instead.

Pakistan needed a significantly bigger margin of victory to stay alive, but Sri Lanka reaching 207 in the chase mathematically sealed their elimination even before the match ended.

Sri Lanka’s campaign arguably ended on an even tougher note. The former champions lost all three Super 8 matches and finished bottom of their group despite competing strongly in phases. Their narrow defeat to Pakistan summed up a tournament where promising individual performances failed to translate into results.

Sri Lanka Begin Coaching Reset After Jayasuriya Exit

Sri Lanka’s biggest development came off the field, with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya deciding to step down following the team’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

The former captain confirmed he intended to leave despite his contract running until mid-2026, admitting the team failed to deliver in decisive matches. Sri Lanka Cricket has already begun exploring replacement options, including overseas candidates, signaling a broader rebuild.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan Face Captaincy Debate and Management Pressure

Pakistan’s exit has intensified scrutiny around captain Salman Ali Agha, who admitted the team “underperformed” and confirmed he would take time before deciding on his leadership future. Former players and analysts have openly questioned tactical decisions and squad balance during the tournament.

Speculation over captaincy change is already growing, with Shahid Afridi suggesting Shadab Khan could emerge as the next white-ball captain if current coaching structures remain unchanged. Meanwhile, criticism of team management has increased following another failed ICC campaign.

What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka’s attention quickly turns to bilateral cricket. They are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a limited-overs series next month, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs in the UAE, a tour now expected to mark the beginning of their post-World Cup transition phase.

Pakistan will be touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series next and then their local league, the Pakistan Super League will take place. The Men in Green tour England for a three-match Test series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

  2. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sikander Raza's Fifty Takes Chevrons To 153 | Innings Break

  3. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Alireza Arafi To Be Interim Supreme Leader, Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times