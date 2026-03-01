Brit Awards 2026 In Pics: Red Carpet Arrivals, Performers, Winners

The BRIT Awards 2026 took place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, the first time in the ceremony's history that it was held outside London. Harry Styles opened the night with a stellar performance. Olivia Dean, Rosalia, Alex Warren, Sombr, Raye, Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, among others, joined him. Dean took home the most prizes at the Brit Awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for Rein Me In, which she shared with Sam Fender.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Rosalia
Rosalia wins the International Artist of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
1/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Dua lipa
Dua Lipa performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-James Blunt
James Blunt, left and Maya Jama present an award during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Sombr performs
Sombr performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne, left and Sharon Osbourne speak on stage during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams, centre right performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Robbie Williams-Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams, centre left performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Dua Lipa performs
Dua Lipa performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher, left wins the Songwriter of the year as presented by Bobby Gillespie, during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Rose
Rose wins the International Artist of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean wins the Pop Act award during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Kimberly Nichole
Kimberly Nichole poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Rosalia performs
Rosalia performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-DJ Paulette
DJ Paulette, right presents the Best Dance Act Award to Skepta, left, during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Rose Gray
Rose Gray poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Ashley Roberts
Ashley Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Rosalia
Rosalia poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Rose
Rose poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Damian Hurley
Damian Hurley poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Maya Jama
Maya Jama poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Jordan Stephens
Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall pose for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Williams
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Williams pose for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/24
Britain Brit Awards 2026-Joel Amey, Ellie Rowsell
Joel Amey, from left, Theo Ellis, Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie of Wolf Alice pose for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester, England. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

  2. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sikander Raza's Fifty Takes Chevrons To 153 | Innings Break

  3. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Alireza Arafi To Be Interim Supreme Leader, Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times