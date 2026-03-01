IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on February 27 after battling stage‑4 liver cancer
Rinku will rejoin the India squad in Kolkata for the T20 World Cup virtual quarter-final against West Indies
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here’s a list of cricketers who played through the grief of losing their fathers
Indian batter Rinku Singh has reportedly rejoined the India squad in Kolkata for the must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against West Indies, just a day after his father’s passing.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news as the Men in Blue regroup ahead of a crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies.
Rinku’s decision to return to camp so soon underlines extraordinary mental strength. After rushing home when his father’s condition worsened, he performed the final rites and then travelled to Kolkata.
Despite still processing his loss, he is expected to take part in Sunday’s high-stakes virtual quarter-final between India and West Indies.
Khanchand Singh, Rinku’s father, passed away on February 27 after a long battle with stage‑4 liver cancer. He had been under intensive care at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where he received continuous renal therapy and ventilator support.
When Rinku left the squad in Chennai after news of his father’s deteriorating health, he was doing what every son would, but he chose to return quickly to stay with India through the World Cup.
Although Rinku was not in the playing XI for India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, he featured as a substitute before flying home for his father’s funeral.
Across cricket history, there have been players who have coped with sudden personal loss during competitive tours. Rinku’s choice echoes some of the sport’s most resilient performances.
Cricketers Who Battled Personal Loss On The Field
Virat Kohli
In 2006, an 18‑year‑old Virat Kohli was playing Ranji Trophy for Delhi when his father died from a stroke. Instead of stepping away entirely, he returned to the field within hours and played a match‑saving innings of 90, a defining moment early in his career that revealed his inner resolve.
Sachin Tendulkar
During the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup in England, Sachin Tendulkar flew home after learning of his father’s death. He soon returned to the tournament and delivered one of his most emotional knocks, an unbeaten 140 against Kenya, dedicating it to his father and showing the world his mental grit.
Rishabh Pant
Just two days before the 2017 Indian Premier League began, Rishabh Pant’s father passed away. After attending the funeral, Pant returned straight to his squad and soon delivered a strong 57‑off‑36 performance, a sign of resilience at a young age.
Mohammed Siraj
On India’s 2020–21 tour of Australia, Siraj lost his father amid strict COVID‑19 restrictions. Travelling home wasn’t an option without missing the rest of the tour, so he stayed with the team and bowled with fierce purpose, ultimately emerging as one of India’s leading bowlers in that historic series.
Rashid Khan
While playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the 2018 Big Bash League, Rashid Khan learned of his father’s death. Instead of withdrawing, he stayed with his team and played his next match, turning personal grief into a quiet but powerful tribute.
Dunith Wellalage
Sri Lankan all‑rounder Dunith Wellalage faced tragedy during the 2025 Asia Cup when his father suddenly fell ill and died. He completed his commitments with Sri Lanka before returning home to be with family, showing emotional fortitude as a young international.