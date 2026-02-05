India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Mannepalli Enters Deciding Game Against Watanabe

Amsakarunan-Krishnamurthy Roy are not off to a good start as they have lost the first game. They will now have to win both their remaining games to help India win the tie. Kumagai-Nishi carried on the momentum they created in the earlier stages and after the break, they only allowed Amsakarunan-Krishnamurthy Roy to take six points. At one point, they picked up 5 points at a stretch as well. Pressure is now on the Indians.