Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
SAGs Actor Awards 2026
SAG's Actor Awards 2026 winners list Photo: X
The 32nd Annual SAG Awards (now renamed The Actor Awards) took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1 and streamed on Netflix. The awards ceremony was hosted again by Kristen Bell.

Sinners, The Studio and The Pitt emerged as the big winners at SAG-AFTRA's Actor Awards, with Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Sean Penn, Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Amy Madison, among others, taking home the awards for acting. Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller Sinners nabbed the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In the TV categories, Catherine O'Hara posthumously received the Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in The Studio. The Pitt bagged the best drama ensemble and drama actor for Noah Wyle. Cooper, 16, scripted history by becoming the youngest winner in the Actor Awards category, clinching the best actor in a limited series for Adolescence.

Harrison Ford, 83, received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

Check out the Actor Awards 2026 nominees and winners list

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - Winner

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - Winner

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons- Winner

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - Winner

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence- Winner

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt- Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat- Winner

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio- Winner

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The StudioWinner

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt- Winner

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The StudioWinner

Stunt Ensemble Honors

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning - Winner

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Last of Us - Winner

Stranger Things

Squid Game

Landman

