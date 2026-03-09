Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

With Best Actor nods in two consecutive years, Chalamet has been loudly and unapologetically paving the road for his consecration as Hollywood’s brightest star. The youngest male actor in Oscar history to land three acting nominations, he’s a spectacle of brash ambition in Josh Safdie’s film, keeping high adrenaline and frantic energy. A ping-pong athlete jostling for greatness, daring to do whatever it takes, Chalamet never lets a high-wire act waver. When his Marty Mauser finally does halt and takes stock of his new fatherhood, it’s profoundly moving. Long before winning a Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice, the actor has firmly been at the forefront of award attention.