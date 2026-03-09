Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

This year’s race, led by Timothée Chalamet for the longest time now, appears shaken. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 15.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oscars 2026 Best Actor Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Timothee Chalamet has been looming large in the award season.

  • However, his Oscar chances have recently taken a hit amidst his remarks on the market unviability of ballet and opera.

  • Michael B. Jordan's Actor Award win is a sharp threat to Chalamet.

Consecutive losses at the BAFTAs and Actor Awards seem to have dislodged Oscar frontrunner Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet. Last year, Chalamet came close to winning, only to be upstaged by The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody. The Academy usually avoids awarding especially young male actors. Chalamet’s chances could be nixed by this logic. There’s also been unpleasant conversation about Josh Safdie’s past unhealthy work ecosystems, coupled with Chalamet’s recent remarks on the market unviability of opera and ballet that have turned popular tide against him.

Here are the final five nominees in the Oscars 2026 race:

1. Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The Narcos star turns in a commandingly quiet, unshowy performance as a research scientist on the run in 1970s Brazil. There’s a watchfulness, a soulfulness undercutting an impulse to read and reward a performance that’s big and dramatic. Moura eschews any amplified emotional pitch to go soft, low and steadily, sharply observant. The Cannes jury presided over by Juliette Binoche deservingly bestowed him the Best Actor prize for the Kleber Mendonça Filho film. Moura has since picked up a Golden Globe, as well as a New York Film Critics Circle Best Actor award. The latter marked him as the first Latin-American winner.

2. Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet Photo: IMDB
info_icon

With Best Actor nods in two consecutive years, Chalamet has been loudly and unapologetically paving the road for his consecration as Hollywood’s brightest star. The youngest male actor in Oscar history to land three acting nominations, he’s a spectacle of brash ambition in Josh Safdie’s film, keeping high adrenaline and frantic energy. A ping-pong athlete jostling for greatness, daring to do whatever it takes, Chalamet never lets a high-wire act waver. When his Marty Mauser finally does halt and takes stock of his new fatherhood, it’s profoundly moving. Long before winning a Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice, the actor has firmly been at the forefront of award attention.

Still - A24
Marty Supreme Review: Timothée Chalamet Blazes Through Josh Safdie’s Turbo-Charged Ping-Pong Saga

BY Debanjan Dhar

3. Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Michael B Jordan
Michael B Jordan Photo: IMDB
info_icon

A surprising Actor Awards scoop launches Michael B. Jordan as the current threat to Chalamet. Leading Ryan Coogler’s supernatural period thriller, the year’s most-nominated film, Jordan bites into the dual role of criminal twins with swaggering relish. The gorgeous, boldly swinging drama is an excoriation of sin in Black America. Jordan holds its mad ambition together with bracing vigour and movie-star charisma.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Photo: IMDB
info_icon

It’s no shock to see the Oscar-winning actor racing through such physical comedy with verve and ease. Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterwork on the fatigue, disillusionment and relentless hope of revolutionary fighters is a tremendous ensemble, every supporting turn from a ferocious Teyana Taylor to a coolly heroic Benicio del Toro, perfectly playing into a symmetry. But it’s the father-daughter scenes DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti share that lend the film its throbbing heartbeat behind the constant hustle.

5. Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In his ninth collaboration with Richard Linklater, Hawke essays a has-been with irresistible magnetism. Playing the Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart right after his split from Richard Rodgers, Hawke plays a raconteur with delicious, zippy fluency. But the chattiness reveals deep emotional wounds, a sadness that lingers heavy in the air even as Hart buoyantly insists he holds no grudges against Rodgers for leaving him behind in career ascendancy. The actor is unafraid to be miserable and mopey, deftly straddling the fine line between projection and vulnerability. Blue Moon scripts Hawke’s fourth Oscar nom on a Linklater film.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹1,500 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

  5. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled