Faces Of Grief: How Cinema Navigated Emotional Ruin In 2025

A slew of 2025’s best films circled how long we hold onto grief and the cesspool it contains.

Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Published At:
Faces of Grief
Faces of Grief Photo: Illustration
Summary

  • The greatest films from the year gone by wrestled with grief in all its forms and shadows.

  • The article parses primarily four films' attitude to grief and healing.

  • All the films recognise the process of coping as lifelong.

In his 2015 novella Grief is The Thing with Feathers, Max Porter writes, "Moving on, as a concept, is for stupid people. Because any sensible person knows grief is a long-term project. I refuse to rush. The pain that is thrust upon us let no man slow or speed or fix." This essence encapsulates the heft of cinema from the year gone by, where women, men and everyone jostled long and hard with the holes in their hearts. Characters kept turning away from their true reality and retreated into an illusory shell, hoping against hope for the dead to return.

One of 2025’s most-talked-about films, Hamnet, makes grief so billowing and all-encompassing, we cannot but surrender to it. Agnes’ (Jessie Buckley) elemental howl over her child, Hamnet’s passing feels drawn from the earth itself. Director Chloé Zhao holds Agnes’ hand through punishing emotional ruin. The filmmaker hews movements through grief to seasons and natural cycles. Between Agnes’ emotional reality and the environment, a continuity as well as its lack is established. The loss severs her deep bond to the earth. Her guilt over Hamnet’s death springs from her belief that she should have birthed him in the open wild, not enclosed domestic spaces. Her grief manipulates her into feeling wholly responsible. Such loss drives people to be especially unforgiving towards themselves. While Agnes sits with her emotions, too consumed in it, her husband, Will (Paul Mescal), escapes in art, pouring his frayed heart into his plays.

Hamnet
Hamnet Photo: IMDB
Grief is so much about conversations suspended, life halted, desperate yearning for the absent and lost. This longing puts one at a remove from their surroundings, casts them in a silo where they exist through denial. Grief includes grudges and resentments—the kind Agnes lashes out at Will for not being around when Hamnet died in her arms and hence unlicensed to partake in her anguish. Loss cleaves all into specific, disparate isolation. Will’s breakdowns are private—as if his masculinity holds him back—while Agnes puts out her broken heart for all in case someone can offer light. Hamnet is about the refuge and reconstruction art brings, not as a denial of reality but by building on it.

Mirrors No. 3 Still - IMDB
IFFK 2025: Mirrors No. 3 Review | Christian Petzold’s Quiet Stunner Reassembles Life After Loss

BY Debanjan Dhar

In Berlin School auteur Christian Petzold’s Mirrors No. 3 (2025), grief is a ghost that hides and keeps itself reserved. Petzold carefully eludes dialogues on the loss until the final act. Rather, we observe Laura (Paula Beer), the woman who loses her partner in an accident, as within the purview of Betty (Barbara Auer), a neighbouring stranger who takes her in. The kindness staves aside any talk of the past. The two seem to gel seamlessly. Laura happily paints the fences, cooks meals. Betty is glad for the company. Cinematographer Hans Fromm frames the women circling each other but never confronting the unspoken. Petzold fashions an alternative space whose contours shift between consolation and delusion. Grief is also about the parallel reality a shattered soul inhabits, reaching for what’s gone by. Petzold emphasises this in a matter-of-fact way. The sudden intimacy between Laura and Betty isn’t stressed as unusual, but a shared disorientation.

28 Years Later
28 Years Later Photo: IMDB
Neither woman expresses the grief that otherwise sits so tight and unyielding. Is Betty really generous to Laura or just being selfish in re-enacting a misplaced maternal relationship? How much of it is pure projection? Laura is emblematic of her own daughter she lost a while back, which has ripped the family apart. While her husband and son have resumed working life, Betty is left hanging. She cannot reconcile with the tragedy. Neither is she honest to herself in recognising the wreck, nor does Laura appear too heartbroken. The death could have just been a merciful release from a relationship that turned claustrophobic. The bubble the women share is interrupted by guests from the real world—the ones who will guide Laura out.

Mirrors No. 3
Mirrors No. 3 Photo: IMDB
Betty’s denial is not much different from the bereaved mother in Bring Her Back, Laura (Sally Hawkins). The latter too contends with the death of her daughter, Cathy. Laura puts on a cheery front, taking in the film’s pivotal foster kids and reassuring them of total care. Slowly, the façade dissolves. The degree of her delusions becomes terrifyingly clear. She sees the foster kids as a conduit to resurrect her dead daughter, trapping them in a web of performative maternal love. Mourning is staged as an endless series of failed stints. Like Betty of Mirrors No. 3, Laura has fashioned her pocket of life with its own strange, demented logic. She’s fallen out of the world’s arrangement. She presents a manicured picture of someone who’s healed for her ex-colleagues. She’s sold a fictionalised version of her life to the outside world while sinking deeper into her fantasy.

Bring Her Back
Bring Her Back Photo: IMDB
Bring Her Back traces a journey from grief to acceptance. Some of the grieving rather submits to death than carry on with unsealed ache. Death suggests the ultimate release from agony. In Laura’s quest for reviving her daughter, she only drifts closer to her in death. This unilinear grief clashes with the kids’ grief over their recently passed father that has its own curdled stew of secret anger and hurt. Andy (Billy Barratt) shields his half-sister, Piper (Sora Wong) from the knowledge of their father’s violent, abusive impulses, most of which was lashed on him. He envied how loving their father was to her, yet he isn’t so vicious as to twist and colour how she saw their father. The horror is in the true self-recognition of grief, beyond a skewed imagination of the dead. It’s also about resignation—the power and grace to reassemble life with the meaning of loss. The same becomes the abiding takeaway from Danny Boyle’s apocalyptic horror 28 Years Later, as characters navigate ashes of a civilisation, the causeway between residual community and the infected outcasts. Amidst ceaseless death and debris, Dr Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) serves to remind with dignity and humanity all that the virus has taken from mankind. Grief is about clutching the remembrances in a world that’s fallen apart. Even before the fate of his sick mother hammers as final, Spike has already been mourning her. Kelson enables a kinder passage of rites for the boy. Sometimes, all grief needs is a steady hand to lift one out of the dark.

Still - IMDB
28 Years Later Review | Danny Boyle’s Zombie Horror Is A Peculiar And Brave Original

BY Debanjan Dhar

