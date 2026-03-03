All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Summary of this article
PV Sindhu returns to Bengaluru safely after being stranded in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict
She was on her way with her team for the All England Badminton Championships 2026
She has decided to pull out of the tournament after her tormenting ordeal
India's star shuttler, PV Sindhu, has finally returned home in Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai for more than 2 days due to the bombing of Iran by the US that led to the closure of the Gulf airspace. Sindhu was scheduled to take part in the All England Championships but has now decided to withdraw from the tournament due to her harrowing experience.
While the two-time Olympic medallist was stranded, she revealed her ordeal in a chilling video, when an explosion occurred near the area where she stayed. Fortunately, the ace Indian shuttler has returned home safely, for which she expressed her gratitude to the ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, and immigration officials for ensuring that she and her team were safe and reached home safely.
"Back home in Bangalore and safe."
"The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say."
"For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," said Sindhu in a social media post after her arrival.
PV Sindhu's Harrowing Dubai Experience
PV Sindhu reached the Dubai Airport, as it was the connecting point between India and Birmingham, where she had to reach for the All England Badminton Championship. However, as tensions escalated in the Gulf, the operations at one of the world's busiest airports came to a standstill with no immediate clarity on the normal resumption.
Adding to her woes was the proximity of the ace shuttler and her team to the conflict zone. On March 1, Sindhu, via a video, revealed how frightening the entire situation was for her and her contingent as the coach had to be shifted from his location, as he was close to the smoke and debris. Also, their entire team were moved to a safer location with the help of the Dubai airports, and the Indian High Commission also played a pivotal role in ensuring their return to India.