All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

The badminton star was on her way to Birmingham to take part in the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championship 2026 but now has withdrawn from the tournament after her harrowing experience

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Return from Dubai
PV Sindhu pulls out of All England Badminton Championships 2026 as she got stuck in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict. Photo: X/PV Sindhu
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu returns to Bengaluru safely after being stranded in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict

  • She was on her way with her team for the All England Badminton Championships 2026

  • She has decided to pull out of the tournament after her tormenting ordeal

India's star shuttler, PV Sindhu, has finally returned home in Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai for more than 2 days due to the bombing of Iran by the US that led to the closure of the Gulf airspace. Sindhu was scheduled to take part in the All England Championships but has now decided to withdraw from the tournament due to her harrowing experience.

While the two-time Olympic medallist was stranded, she revealed her ordeal in a chilling video, when an explosion occurred near the area where she stayed. Fortunately, the ace Indian shuttler has returned home safely, for which she expressed her gratitude to the ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, and immigration officials for ensuring that she and her team were safe and reached home safely.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe."

"The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say."

Related Content
PV Sindhu reached the All England Open Badminton Championships semifinals twice in 2018 and 2021. - File Photo
All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India
PV Sindhu is expected to feature in the All England Open 2026 round of 32 match against Supanida Katethong - X/PV Sindhu
US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update
India's Meghana Sajjanar (right) and Elavenil Valarivan (centre) on the podium after bagging bronze and gold medals at the Asian Championship 2026's women’s 10m air rifle event. - X/NRAI
PV Sindhu Celebrates Meghana Sajjanar After Eight Months Pregnant Shooter Clinches Asian C'ship Medal
Lakshya Sen celebrates after sealing his win over Chou Tien-Chen in Hong Kong Open 2025. - | Photo: X/BAI_Media
Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming
Related Content

"For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," said Sindhu in a social media post after her arrival.

PV Sindhu's Harrowing Dubai Experience

PV Sindhu reached the Dubai Airport, as it was the connecting point between India and Birmingham, where she had to reach for the All England Badminton Championship. However, as tensions escalated in the Gulf, the operations at one of the world's busiest airports came to a standstill with no immediate clarity on the normal resumption.

Adding to her woes was the proximity of the ace shuttler and her team to the conflict zone. On March 1, Sindhu, via a video, revealed how frightening the entire situation was for her and her contingent as the coach had to be shifted from his location, as he was close to the smoke and debris. Also, their entire team were moved to a safer location with the help of the Dubai airports, and the Indian High Commission also played a pivotal role in ensuring their return to India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  2. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  3. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  4. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  5. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US State Department Orders 'non-emergency' Staff To Leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List