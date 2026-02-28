Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With A Blazing 59-Ball Century

Sahibzada Farhan slammed 100 runs of 60 balls in a do-or-die match against Sri Lanka
Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on a record 176-run opening stand against Sri Lanka
Pakistan need to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 runs to qualify for the semi-finals
Sahibzada Farhan continued his rich vein in form against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die affair with a majestic century off 59 balls. The opening batter smashed nine fours and five sixes during his innings.
With his scintillating knock, Sahibzada Farhan (383) also broke Virat Kohli's (319) record of most runs in an ICC T20 World Cup.
Pakistan entered the match with a new opening combination of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, as Saim Ayub was dropped for the crucial encounter. The openers had an important task of getting their team to a brisk start, and both the batters put their foot down and forged a record 176-run stand between them.
While Farhan blazed his 2nd ton of the tournament, Fakhar Zaman also chipped in with a blistering 84-run knock off just 42 balls. The southpaw hit nine fours and four towering sixes during his knock.
PAK Put On A Mammoth 212 On Board
Before the match, the situation was tricky for Pakistan as they needed a heavy win to surpass in terms of NRR, and once they were put in to bat, it was clear that they needed to win the match by 64 runs or more.
Pakistan openers hit Sri Lankan bowlers to all sides of the ground and registered the highest-ever opening partnership in the T20 World Cup history. Both Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 176-run partnership off 15.5 overs and built a solid base for the next batters to cash in on.
However, Sri Lankan bowlers made a mini-comeback in the match and gave only runs in the last four overs to restrict Pakistan to runs in 20 overs. Pakistan now need to restrict Sri Lanka to qualify for the semi-finals.